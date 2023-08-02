Congratulations to MPU Student Wong Weng Ian for Winning the Silver Medals in the Women’s Jianshu and Qiangshu at the 31st FISU World University Games

MACAU, August 2 - Ms. Wong Weng Ian, a member of the Macao sports delegation and student of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), achieved remarkable success in the women's Jianshu and Qiangshu events, securing two silver medals, at the 31st FISU World University Games currently taking place in Chengdu. Professor Im Sio Kei, Rector of Macao Polytechnic University, enthusiastically congratulated Ms. Wong for her outstanding performance and praised her along with other MPU athletes for their dedication and competitive spirit in the games. Their achievements not only inspired and energised MPU students and staff but also showcased the exceptional qualities of MPU students. As always, Macao Polytechnic University would continue to support the development of student sports and contribute to the promotion of the “Big Health” industry, as well as making contributions to the nation and Macao.

Ms. Wong Weng Ian, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Physical Education at MPU, expressed her honour for being a member of the Macao sports delegation and achieving remarkable results in this international sporting event for university students. She expressed gratitude for the support provided by the university, enabling her to balance training and studies, maintain stability in competitions, and achieve outstanding results. Ms. Wong also shared her determination to continue improving, both in her academics and sports training, and to bring more glory to Macao and MPU.

Macao Polytechnic University is committed to nurturing high-level sports talents and offers comprehensive undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degree programmes in physical education. MPU actively encourages and supports student participation in various sporting competitions. In the 31st FISU World University Games this year, the Macao sports delegation comprised 11 MPU students, including Ms. Wong Weng Ian. They will be participating in various events such as taekwondo, badminton, table tennis, athletics, judo, and wushu. It was hoped that Macao athletes would continue to demonstrate their excellent skills and athletic abilities, shining brightly.