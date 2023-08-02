UM, Well Link Bank sign MOU and co-organise essay competition

MACAU, August 2 - The Centre for Macau Studies (CMS) of the University of Macau (UM) and Well Link Bank today (2 August) jointly held the MOU Signing Ceremony and Press Conference on 2023 Essay Competition for High School Students at UM. Both parties expressed hope that the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) can help realise the complementarity of resources and mutual support between industry and academia. The essay competition also marks an important milestone in the cooperation between the two parties.

The MOU was signed by Agnes Lam Iok Fong, director of the CMS, and Chong Sio Fai, executive director and chief executive officer of Well Link Bank, under the witness of Long Wai Lam, registrar of UM, and Lao Pun Lap, independent non-executive director of Well Link Bank. According to Agnes Lam, with the signing of the MOU, the CMS and Well Link Bank will work together to promote the heritage and development of Chinese culture, especially in the areas of primary, secondary and higher education in Macao. The CMS, as one of the member units of the Macao Base for Primary & Secondary Education in Humanities & Social Sciences, organised the essay competition with the aim of encouraging youth people in Macao to reflect on Macao’s past and future in light of the 5000 years of civilisation of the country. It is hoped that the participants will explore, from their perspectives, how Chinese civilisation can play a role in today’s society in order to contribute to national development and the progress of human civilisation.

Chong said that history is the best teacher, as it does not only record what has happened, but also provides inspiration for future development. He added that only by remembering history can a future be built, and only by being good at inheritance can innovation be fostered. Well Link Bank is committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities by encouraging the youth to think more, make more suggestions, learn about the history and culture of the country, and then become future pillars of society who love the country and Macao.

The essay competition is co-organised by the CMS, Well Link Bank, and the Centre for Chinese History and Culture (CCHC) of UM. It aims to enable young people in Macao to gain a better understanding of Chinese history and culture, while leveraging their creativity and imagination to combine their knowledge of history with real-life experience. The CCHC will be in charge of the judging process. For more details, please visit the event website: https://cms.um.edu.mo/wlbankessaycontest/?lang=zh-hant.

The event was also attended by Huang Rui Sheng, executive director and executive vice president of Well Link Bank; Angel Tang, associate director of the CMS; Leona Kuan, representative of the director of the CCHC; and representatives of the Macao Base for Primary & Secondary Education in Humanities & Social Sciences, among others.