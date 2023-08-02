Watch for crews inspecting bridges on at the U.S. 20/U.S. 75/I-29 interchange in Sioux City next week

Posted on: August 02, 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Aug. 2, 2023 – If you need to travel around the U.S. 20/Interstate 29 interchange next week, please watch for ramp closures as the Iowa Department of Transportation crews inspect bridges in the area.

The five bridges are on U.S. 20 and will be inspected on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, weather permitting. We’ll be closing the westbound U.S. 20 to the southbound I-29 ramp on Monday, Aug. 7. You’ll be directed to a detour using Floyd Boulevard.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8., we’ll be closing the southbound I-29 exit to eastbound U.S. 20 (to Fort Dodge). You will be directed to a detour on U.S.20 over to Nebraska and then turning around to go east.

Both of these ramp closures will be in place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Dakin Schultz, District 3 Office, at 712-274-5837 or [email protected]