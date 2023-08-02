TAIWAN, August 2 - President Tsai meets French Office in Taipei Director Jean-François Casabonne-Masonnave

On the morning of August 2, President Tsai Ing-wen met with French Office in Taipei Director Jean-François Casabonne-Masonnave, and thanked him for his commitment and contributions to promoting exchanges between Taiwan and France in such areas as education, human rights, renewable energy, and economic affairs. President Tsai also expressed hope for the two sides to continue deepening bilateral cooperation across a variety of areas and promoting mutual understanding.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I still remember Director Casabonne-Masonnave, when he had just assumed his post in Taiwan in September 2019, came to the Office of the President on his very first day on the job. That day, Chairman of the French National Assembly's France-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group Jean-François Cesarini was in Taiwan as head of a visiting delegation. That occasion left a very deep impression on me.

We are all very sad that Director Casabonne-Masonnave is leaving his post in a few days, as we are very grateful for his commitment these past few years to promoting exchanges between Taiwan and France in such areas as education, culture, human rights, renewable energy, and economic affairs. His efforts have led to closer cooperation between our countries in many different fields. Last June, for example, the Lycée International Français de Taipei was established with considerable assistance from Director Casabonne-Masonnave. This new school will foster further educational and cultural exchanges between our countries.

National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Chen Chu (陳菊) led a delegation last year to France and signed a human rights cooperation agreement with French authorities. The human rights experts that France has selected to send to Taiwan have already been stationed at the National Human Rights Commission and are now assisting us to jointly instill human rights values.

France is Taiwan's fourth largest trading partner in the European Union and our two-way trade last year topped US$5.8 billion. Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) also led a delegation to France this past June. We are confident that Taiwan and France will continue to deepen cooperation in such fields as start-ups, semiconductors, and renewable energy.

Both last year and again this year, we have seen the French government publicly express support for Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly, while French President Emmanuel Macron and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna have both repeatedly emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. This past April, the Taiwan friendship groups from both chambers of the French Parliament visited Taiwan, and our Legislative Yuan Vice President Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) led a delegation to visit France, where he was given an official reception. These interactions all constituted new highs in Taiwan-France relations.

Taiwan-France relations have yielded many substantive results. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I want to offer our sincerest thanks to you, Director Casabonne-Masonnave. I know you would like for more French people to become familiar with Taiwan, and would also like to see more young Taiwanese going to France to study, travel, and work, so that we can develop a better understanding of each other's countries. I believe that these wishes are beginning to come true.

I wish you the best of success in all your future endeavors, Director Casabonne-Masonnave, and hope that you will come back to Taiwan often to enjoy the scenery and delicious food. You are always welcome.

Director Casabonne-Masonnave also delivered remarks, saying that he was feeling very emotional as he recalled how four years ago, just as he had begun his new post, he had accompanied Chairman Cesarini to meet with President Tsai.

Director Casabonne-Masonnave said that his four years in Taiwan have flown by very quickly, during which time he has been assisted by outstanding colleagues at the French Office in Taipei. He said that the team at the French Office will only grow stronger because France attaches great importance to its relations with Taiwan and hopes to more effectively advance bilateral ties.

Director Casabonne-Masonnave pointed out that, in addition to everyone at the French Office in Taipei, there is a very large French expat community in Taiwan that continues to grow steadily. This community, he added, helped him better understand Taiwanese society and with his work in Taiwan. He mentioned how together with the French Office staff and the French expat community, he weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, and that everyone often remarked how lucky they felt to be riding out the pandemic in the safest place in the world.

Director Casabonne-Masonnave said he was able to work in Taiwan for four years with such great enthusiasm because he worked with fantastic partners from a wide range of fields. During his time in Taiwan, he said, he has had a lot of dealings with high-level officials from both Taiwan and France. Noting that Taiwan has many advantages, such as its diversity, the director stated that senior French officials have often mentioned to him how much they enjoy working with Taiwan. Director Casabonne-Masonnave added that it has been a great honor to get to know important people from so many different fields in Taiwan, and that as a career diplomat, he has been very fortunate to have had this experience.

Director Casabonne-Masonnave said he has mixed emotions as he prepares to leave Taiwan, which is the fourth country to which he has been posted in Asia. Unfortunately, he said, all good things must come to an end, but that he leaves relaxed and content knowing that bilateral ties have taken on greater depth during his time here, and he feels confident that his successor will continue to enhance the relationship between our two countries.