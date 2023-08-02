Taktile Recognized on CNBC World’s Top Fintech Companies 2023 List
Latest recognition comes at a time of accelerated company growth and category leadershipNEW YORK, NY, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Taktile, the leading decision engine for fintechs, was named one of the World’s Top 200 Fintech Companies by CNBC and independent research firm Statista. The list recognizes leading fintechs worldwide that are building innovative, tech-enabled and finance-related products and services.
To identify the top 200 companies, CNBC and independent market research firm Statista analyzed over 1,500 firms across nine different market segments, evaluating each one against a set of key performance indicators, including revenue, user numbers, and total funding raised. Between five and 40 companies were selected for each individual market segment. Taktile was recognized in the Digital Business Solutions category.
“It’s an honor to be featured among so many incredible fintech leaders,” said Maik Taro Wehmeyer, Co-founder and CEO of Taktile. “This recognition is a testament to the impact modern decision engines are having in the financial services space right now and it is an incentive to accelerate our mission to empower companies to make safer, faster, and more accurate risk decisions.”
The recognition comes amidst a period of rapid growth for Taktile as it pioneers the category of interactive decision design. In a world increasingly run on automated decisions, Taktile's low-code platform empowers risk teams to fully own the design, implementation, and improvement of decision logic–without needing engineering support. The company has enjoyed remarkable customer growth and now serves as the backbone for risk decisions at leading fintechs, including Novo, Branch International, Silvr, and Knoma, among others. In May, Taktile launched its Data Marketplace, a one-stop ecosystem of leading data providers that enables customers to easily access a global collection of credit, identity, fraud, accounting, open banking, and alternative data sources.
About Taktile
Taktile is a rapidly-growing automated decisioning platform that is revolutionizing how companies harness data to steer their business. Taktile’s low-code platform serves as the backbone for risk teams across financial services, empowering companies to easily build, run and evaluate automated decision flows without requiring developers to write complex code. In a world increasingly run on automated decisions, Taktile makes it easy for credit and data teams to build more accurate decision flows, adapt to change quickly, and, ultimately, improve outcomes. Founded in 2020, Taktile has offices in New York, London and Berlin and is backed by leading VCs, including Index Ventures, Tiger Global, and Y Combinator.
Audrey White
Taktile
audrey.white@taktile.com