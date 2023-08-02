Construction Worker Safety Market Biggest Contributor to Global Growth at a CAGR of 10.1% 2032

Construction and infrastructure development industry witnessed significant growth over the past decade.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Construction worker safety has risen to the top of the priority list as companies recognize that taking a proactive approach to injury prevention and treatment indicates a commitment to their employees' well-being. A significant shift toward a more all-encompassing approach to well-being beyond physical health is being observed within the sector as a result of the National Institute for Occupational Health's (NIOSH) implementation of the Total Worker Health concept. Working at height, machine operating, noise and other such a dangerous work environment at construction sites create demand for products in the construction worker safety market.

The construction worker safety market size was valued at $3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032. Construction worker safety equipment include harnesses, PPE (personal protective equipment), and other equipment specifically created to safeguard employees from a variety of hazards at the construction site.

An increase in spending on employee safety is anticipated to help leading players in the global construction worker safety market create growth prospects in forthcoming years. In addition, major industry players use acquisition strategy to grow their businesses.

For instance, in March 2021, 3M's Personal Safety Division collaborated with Cority. The 3M company’s Connected Safety is an IoT (Internet of Things) platform that combines physical products and digital device to aid organizations connect equipment, places, and workers to improve worker safety, safety process automation, and compliance workflows. In addition, in the upcoming years, public awareness of the benefits of using construction worker safety solutions is projected to grow. This in turn is expected to drive the construction worker safety market growth.

Key Segments:

The construction worker safety market is segmented on the basis of type, construction type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into personal protective equipment, fall protection equipment, and safe excess equipment. By construction type, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. By application, the market is bifurcated into worker body safety and workplace safety.

Region wise, the construction worker safety market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major players profiled in the construction worker safety market include Ansell Ltd., DuPont, ESC Safety Consultants, Hilti, Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, Mallcom Limited, MSA, Radians, Inc., and Rock Fall Ltd.