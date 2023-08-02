Construction Mats Market Immense Growth with Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends And Forecast To 2031

Owing to a rise in construction and infrastructure development witnessed significant growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction mats market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. Construction mats are widely used at locations where roads, bridges, and other types of infrastructure are being built or repaired to create a temporary road surface. Construction mats are often made from a variety of materials, including wood and composites. This type of road surface is meant to provide a strong and secure surface for vehicles and workers during construction. The construction mat is often removed once the job is complete.

Demand for residential and commercial properties for lodging has increased as a result of growth in populations and the creation of new businesses & corporations. The development of the country's infrastructure and access to healthcare, social assistance, & consumer retail markets is facilitated by the expansion of the global economy.

The building industry is being forced to speed up their procedure to meet the demand on time by the high demand for homes and the availability of less time. This requires the use of heavy machinery and safety tools, which ensure the safety of the workers and help to speed up the process. The use of construction mats in the construction industry not only offers safety, however, also provides a firm base for the machinery to work properly and increases the mobility of construction vehicles in tough terrains. The ongoing growth of the construction industry is expected to boost the construction mats market growth.

Eco-friendly products have become more popular in the market as a result of the negative impact caused by the rate of environmental degradation. Construction mats with minimal volatile organic compounds (VOCs), 100% recycling capability, and good-grade adhesives without additional urea are what customers in many industries are opting for. Construction mat manufacturers anticipate that the introduction of an ecologically friendly product to the market is expected to present a chance to boost sales by emphasizing the benefits of their merchandise. Such initiative are expected to offer lucrative oppourtunities for growth of construction mats market.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major players profiled in the construction mats market include Calumet Harbor Lumber, Garnett Wood Products, Greatmats Corp., Groundtrax Systems Ltd., Lodax, Newpark Resources, Inc., Quality Mat Company, Signature Systems Group, LLC, Tangyin Sanyou Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd., and W. W. Grainger, Inc.

Major companies in the market have adopted new projects launch in the construction sector as their key developmental strategies, which in turn is expected to drive construction mats.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global construction mats market trends and dynamics.

• By type, the locked segment dominated the market in 2021.

• By material, the composite segment dominated the market in 2021.

• By application, the temporary segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

• Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2021. And Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global construction mats market share

exhibiting highest CAGR during the forecast period.