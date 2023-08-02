SCHOOX SPOTLIGHTS ALTITUDE TRAMPOLINE PARK SUCCESS STORY
Premier indoor attraction launches new learning solutions for franchiseesDALLAS, TX, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Schoox, an award-winning learning software that is people forward, is showcasing Altitude Trampoline Park and their winning solution for workplace learning. The premier indoor attraction employs more than 2,000 team members across 81 locations worldwide. All of the parks are franchisee owned and operated. The new tools and resources allow the franchisees to effectively train their teams and offer a holistic approach to improving and growing the business.
“We are delighted to be featured by Schoox as a client success story! They service thousands of clients, so it is truly an honor to have been selected for this showcase,” said Amy Phillips, President and CMO for Altitude Trampoline Park. “Our Learning & Development team saw the need to revamp our learning experiences to meet our franchisees where they are and how they work in this more mobile world. The Schoox app helped our team design solutions that fit our unique work environment and now our employees can access everything they need through devices they already know how to use.”
The Learning Management Solutions (LMS) provided by Schoox is accessible via mobile and offers Altitude a native mobile app that is also powerful enough to replace desktop learning for most employees. This provides general managers, who typically lead training at each location, easy access to reporting and data while on the go.
The feature-rich Schoox mobile app also enables Altitude employees and general managers to have access to nearly all of the program capabilities through any iOS or Android device including tablets.
“The Schoox app allows us to deliver learning tools consistently across all parks and links training activity with the KPIs that matter most, so we can demonstrate the impact of learning across the enterprise,” said Gina Elliott, Senior Director of Learning & Development at Altitude Trampoline Park. “We’re seeing our franchisees opt into using Schoox voluntarily, which is more exciting to us than having to mandate it because it means they see the value of the platform, the training resources available, and learning as a whole.”
From on-the-job training that general managers can offer in real-time while moving around the park to Report Builder, a customizable and robust reporting offering, Altitude is able to better address operational challenges and develop appropriate solutions through these and other Schoox tools.
“By introducing these new learning solutions to our system, we can further support our franchise partners on their path to growth, while continuing to uphold our high standards for quality service and safety,” added Elliott.
About Schoox
Schoox is a workplace learning software with a people-first twist. It puts people over process, making learning and career development easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun while adapting to whatever the world throws your way. Learners “up” their skills, grow on the job, and get more done- and you can measure the impact of all their awesome accomplishments. Learn more at schoox.com.
Altitude Trampoline Park
Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure park offering cutting edge trampolines, games, programs, and celebrations for all ages. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brands successful $10 Endless Jumps pass is where members get the max. Guests can, Jump Happy! with unlimited use of trampolines, soft play, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more providing a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2023. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com.
