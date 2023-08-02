Structural Wood Screws Market Growth Opportunities Status 2031 | Emerging Trends Will Generate a CAGR of 4.9%

The structural wood screws market has witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to increasing construction sector.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Structural wood screws are a type of fastener specifically designed for connecting and securing structural elements made of wood. They offer improved strength, durability, and ease of installation compared to traditional nails or standard wood screws. These screws are commonly used in various construction projects, including building frames, decks, fences, and other structural applications.

The structural wood screws market has witnessed a surge largely owing to increased utilization of wood in residential buildings along with some commercial buildings. Structural wood screws are widely used for attaching and joining two wooden construction elements or for attaching wood with other elements. Structural wood screws are long, durable, and have wider threads, leading to a strong joint between the two structural elements, and eliminating the risk of any slippage. Furthermore, these screws are also used in other applications such as in making furniture, craft, interior and exterior designing, shipping containers made of wood, and others.

Commonly used materials for making structural wood screws are stainless steel and carbon steel. Out of these, the stainless steel segment accounted for a higher market share in terms of revenue owing to high strength of stainless steel and its corrosion resisting capability. Moreover, the carbon steel segment is anticipated to dominate the structural wood screws market forecast by growing with a higher CAGR, attributed to its relatively lower cost than the stainless steel structural wood screws. Furthermore, structural wood screws are used in various applications including construction, furniture and craft, and others. Among these, the construction segment dominated the structural wood screws market in terms of revenue generated in 2021.

Growth in construction is largely attributed to increase in population and high rate of urbanization in various parts of the world such as in China, India, Vietnam, and others. Moreover, the growth in wood-based construction is attributed to the eco-friendly benefits of wood as a construction material. Moreover, structural wood screws can be acquired via two business channels; in-store, and online. Out of these two segments, the in-store segment accounted for a higher revenue share in 2021, and the online segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Items purchased from a physical store can be properly inspected before buying, thereby ensuring the appropriate quality of the structural wood screws. Moreover, the main benefit of buying structural wood screws via online mode is the availability of a large variety of screws.

The market is mainly driven by the rise in demand for wood in construction, high demand for wooden furniture, and superiority of structural wood screws. However, factors such as fluctuating cost of raw materials required to make structural wood screws is anticipated to restrain the structural wood screws market growth. Contrarily, the rise in demand for sustainability in construction is expected to increase the adoption of wood; thereby, providing growth opportunities to the structural wood screws market.

It's important to note that while structural wood screws offer several advantages, it's crucial to select the appropriate screw size and type for the specific project requirements. Always follow the manufacturer's guidelines and consult with a professional if you are unsure about the appropriate screw choice for your application. Additionally, local building codes and regulations may dictate specific requirements for structural connections in construction projects.