Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Industry Share Forecast And Growth Trajectory For 2023-2032

Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2023

As per TBRC's market forecast, the veterinary patient monitoring equipment market size is predicted to reach $0.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The growth in the veterinary patient monitoring equipment market is due to increase in the prevalence rate of diseases among animals. North America region is expected to hold the largest veterinary patient monitoring equipment market share. Major players in the veterinary patient monitoring equipment market include Smiths Group plc; Hallowell Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation; DRE Veterinary; Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc.

Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Segments

• By Product: Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices, Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Other Products

• By End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Research Centers

• By Animal: Small Companion Animals, Large Companion Animals, Wild Animals, Zoo Animals, Aquatic Animals, Exotic Animals

• By Geography: The global veterinary patient monitoring equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Veterinary patient monitoring equipment refers to a type of devices and instruments that continuously track and record changes in patient wellbeing, monitor animals' respiration, blood pressure, and other vital signs, and provide warning systems. These systems are used to continuously monitor the animals to detect diseases at early stages to prevent any risks.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

