Electromagnetic Weapons Market: Pioneering the Future of Warfare Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “electromagnetic weapons market by type, platform, and end user: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the global electromagnetic weapons market was valued at $350.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,060.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.

North America leads the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America is one of the prominent markets for electromagnetic weapons, owing to high adoption of advanced weapons among governments and military agencies in the region. Factors such as increased funding to equip law enforcement agencies with advanced weapons, presence of large number of key manufacturers, significant funding for research & development activities, supportive government regulations, and availability of technologically advanced products are some of the key contributors for the rapid growth of the electromagnetic weapons market in this region. In 2020, the U.S. led the global market share, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

On the basis of platform, the electromagnetic weapons market Size is segregated into land-based, air-based, and sea-based. In 2020, the sea-based segment dominated the market. Developed nations such as the U.S. have started several research and development programs for evolution of technologies to develop advanced naval electromagnetic weapons. Sea-based electromagnetic weapons are integrated into combat ships, submarines, and unmanned surface vehicles. Use of sea-based electromagnetic weapons in navy surface ships offer defense against surface craft, UAVs, and anti-ship missiles.

The development of electromagnetic weapons has increased in the military sector. The factors such as increased military spending, rise in development of electromagnetic weapons, and advancements in technology are the are expected to propel the market growth. Electromagnetic weapons are being developed to disable electronic systems. These weapons bombard electronic systems with energy pulses to cause overloading and shut down. China, Russia, and the U.S. are actively pursuing these weapons to be added in their military arsenals.

The market is driven by growth in use of electromagnetic weapons in combat operations, modernization of weapons in militaries, and development of compact electromagnetic weapons for unmanned aerial vehicles. Technological advancements and increasing development of advanced weapons by governments across the world further supplement growth of this market. However, factors such as limitations associated with anti-personnel high-powered microwaves and risk of high collateral damage by use of electromagnetic weapons hamper growth of the electromagnetic weapons market. Increasing investments by government and defense organizations and rising demand from emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion of the electromagnetic weapons market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

➤By type, the railgun segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

➤By platform, the sea-based segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

➤By end user, the military segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

➤By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

