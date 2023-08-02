Saviynt Secures New Digital Growth Strategy with HawkSearch

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a prominent player in cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that Saviynt, a leading provider of security solutions, has chosen HawkSearch, Bridgeline's advanced AI-based search solution to power its internal search capabilities.



This multi-year agreement with HawkSearch will enable Saviynt to continue scaling its operations and accelerate innovation. The company will leverage powerful HawkSearch features such as Smart Search and Recommendations to reduce the number of support requests submitted to their team by gathering relevant content for clients seeking assistance.

Based in California, Saviynt is renowned for its leadership in the identity governance market. Its converged identity platform protects businesses and their people, assets, and infrastructure. Saviynt strives to deliver a best-in-class experience with the highest ROI and the lowest total cost of ownership for its growing customer and partner ecosystem.

Bridgeline powers search for other leading software providers, such as Altair and Purchasing Platform. The onsite search solution drives conversions and positive customer experiences through personalization and relevant search results.

"Saviynt has demonstrated exceptional growth driven by leading product innovation and customer-centric philosophy. Our partnership marks a significant milestone in their digital growth strategy," stated Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital.

