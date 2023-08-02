Petalfast Joins Forces with MATU to Bring Premium All-In-One Surf Vapes to the Massachusetts Cannabis Market

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petalfast , a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership with MATU , a line of high-potency, all-in-one disposable vaporizers. MATU joins a growing portfolio of brands represented by Petalfast throughout Massachusetts and nationwide.



Founded by a group of passionate cannabis aficionados, MATU’s goal is to capture the complexity of each strain in a simple, flavorful and accessible format. Co-founders Casey Ly and Vitaly Mekk spent years developing the Surf, which features a triple-intake system to cool the vapor as you inhale for maximum flavor and bigger hits. MATU’s sister brand, Bloom, has been one of the most successful and best-reviewed brands on the California market since 2014.

“A dedication to both quality and accessibility is what makes MATU stand out from the pack,” said Jason Vegotsky, CEO of Petalfast. “Disposable vapes remain one of the strongest product categories for those new to cannabis and long-time consumers, especially with the improvements in technology and distillation processes. MATU embodies this movement, and we look forward to bringing the authentic cannabis experience MATU provides to Massachusetts consumers.”

MATU’s Surf is available in two unique formulations, Classic and Live. The Classic is crafted with 100% pure terpenes, offers a broad spectrum of cannabinoids and features strains such as Pineapple Express, Sky Walker and Maui Wowie. MATU’s Live Surf line is crafted using a solventless H20 extraction method, fresh terpenes extracted within the first hour of harvest, and features strains such as Space Dust, Blue Cookies and Golden Pineapple.

“By combining science and technology with our deep understanding of cannabis, we aim to bring consumers a safe, high-quality vape they can seamlessly incorporate into their daily wellness routine,” said Casey Ly, Co-CEO and co-founder of MATU. “Our partnership with Petalfast will allow us to tell our story, expand customer loyalty and bring MATU to more consumers across the state.”

