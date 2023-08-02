Bath & Body Works to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 23, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) announced today that it plans to report its second quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Wed., Aug. 23, 2023. In conjunction with this release, the company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT where Gina Boswell, chief executive officer, Eva Boratto, chief financial officer, and Julie Rosen, president, retail, will provide a business update and discuss the company's results. Supplemental materials will be posted approximately 45 minutes prior to the start of the conference call on the events and presentations page in the investors section of the company’s website at bbwinc.com.



Investors and analysts interested in participating are invited to dial 888-946-7609 or 517-308-9411 and provide the conference ID 6362067. A telephone replay of the conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-282-0035 or 203-369-3602 (conference ID 6362067).

To listen to the audio webcast, please visit the events and presentations page in the investors section of the company’s website at bbwinc.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours following the live call and archived for 90 days.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 435 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

For further information, please contact:

Bath & Body Works:

Heather Hollander

Investor Relations

investorrelations@bbw.com

Jamison Pack

Media Relations

communications@bbw.com