TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today reported results for the second quarter fiscal 2023, which ended on July 3, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net sales were $546.5 million
  • GAAP net income of $6.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income was $33.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share
  • Completed refinancing of Term Loan B, US Asset Backed Revolving Credit Facility (“ABL”), and Asia ABL facility
  • Completed shutdown of Hong Kong manufacturing facility

Second Quarter 2023 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $546.5 million, compared to $625.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2023 was $21.4 million, compared to GAAP operating income of $37.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $6.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $27.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $33.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $55.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 was $74.7 million, or 13.7% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $96.9 million, or 15.5% of sales for the second quarter of 2022.

“Revenues were within the guided range due to strength in our Aerospace and Defense and Data Center Computing end markets,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “Non-GAAP EPS was well above the guided range as a result of improved execution in our North America region. In addition, we successfully completed the refinancing of our Term Loan B, US ABL, and Asia ABL facilities, resulting in a conservative capital structure with no significant maturities before 2028 and a net leverage ratio of 1.5x,” concluded Mr. Edman.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023 , TTM estimates that revenues will be in the range of $550 million to $590 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.25 to $0.31 per diluted share.

With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.

Live Webcast/Conference Call
TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2023 results and the third quarter 2023 outlook on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.

Access to the conference call is available by clicking on the registration link TTM Technologies, Inc. second quarter fiscal year 2023 conference call. Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call. The conference call also will be webcast on TTM’s website at TTM Technologies, Inc. second quarter fiscal year 2023 webcast.

To Access a Replay of the Webcast
The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM’s website at TTM Technologies, Inc. second quarter fiscal year 2023 webcast.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates, and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance. 

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

- Tables Follow -

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Financial Information
(In thousands, except per share data)
                 
                 
    Second Quarter   First Two Quarters
    2023   2022   2023   2022
                                 
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS                              
                                 
  Net sales $ 546,509     $ 625,550     $ 1,090,946     $ 1,206,810  
  Cost of goods sold   448,002       508,477       906,316       998,814  
                                 
  Gross profit   98,507       117,073       184,630       207,996  
                                 
  Operating expenses:                              
  Selling and marketing   18,180       17,557       39,482       35,829  
  General and administrative   37,840       48,350       72,913       81,120  
  Research and development   6,424       5,233       13,509       10,788  
  Amortization of definite-lived intangibles   3,852       8,275       25,816       16,549  
  Restructuring charges   10,803       456       14,970       640  
  Total operating expenses   77,099       79,871       166,690       144,926  
                                 
  Operating income   21,408       37,202       17,940       63,070  
                                 
  Interest expense   (11,843 )     (10,711 )     (24,650 )     (22,072 )
  Loss on extinguishment of debt   (1,154 )     -       (1,154 )     -  
  (Loss) gain on sale of subsidiary   (69 )     -       1,270       -  
  Other, net   5,068       7,638       6,266       9,608  
                                 
  Income (loss) before income taxes   13,410       34,129       (328 )     50,606  
  Income tax (provision) benefit   (6,586 )     (6,337 )     1,338       (5,568 )
                                 
  Net income $ 6,824     $ 27,792     $ 1,010     $ 45,038  
                                 
  Earnings per share:                              
  Basic $ 0.07     $ 0.27     $ 0.01     $ 0.44  
  Diluted   0.07       0.27       0.01       0.43  
                                 
  Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:                              
  Basic   102,759       101,270       102,570       101,941  
  Diluted   104,820       103,221       104,575       103,762  
                                 
  Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share:                              
  Weighted-average shares outstanding   102,759       101,270       102,570       101,941  
  Dilutive effect of warrants   -       -       -       3  
  Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options   2,061       1,951       2,005       1,818  
  Diluted shares   104,820       103,221       104,575       103,762  
                                 


SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA          
    July 3, 2023   January 2, 2023
  Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 398,716     $ 402,749  
  Accounts and notes receivable, net   386,903       473,225  
  Receivable from sale of SH E-MS property   6,595       69,240  
  Contract assets   312,529       335,788  
  Inventories   186,765       170,639  
  Total current assets   1,336,054       1,493,056  
  Property, plant and equipment, net   709,577       724,204  
  Operating lease right of use asset   14,041       18,862  
  Other non-current assets   1,088,819       1,087,482  
  Total assets   3,148,491       3,323,604  
             
  Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $ 3,500     $ 50,000  
  Accounts payable   306,298       361,788  
  Total current liabilities   602,384       761,325  
  Debt, net of discount   864,413       879,407  
  Total long-term liabilities   1,001,798       1,026,700  
  Total equity   1,544,309       1,535,579  
  Total liabilities and equity   3,148,491       3,323,604  
                 


                                 
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
 		Second Quarter   First Two Quarters
    2023
   2022
   2023   2022
  Gross margin   18.0 %     18.7 %     16.9 %     17.2 %
  Operating margin   3.9 %     5.9 %     1.6 %     5.2 %
                         
  End Market Breakdown:                      
    Second Quarter                
    2023
   2022
                
  Aerospace and Defense   47 %     30 %                
  Automotive   17 %     18 %                
  Data Center Computing   12 %     17 %                
  Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation   16 %     21 %                
  Networking   8 %     14 %                
                         
  Stock-based Compensation:                      
    Second Quarter                
  Amount included in: 2023
   2022
                
  Cost of goods sold $ 1,497     $ 1,172                  
  Selling and marketing   698       620                  
  General and administrative   2,677       2,396                  
  Research and development   249       239                  
  Total stock-based compensation expense $ 5,121     $ 4,427                  
                         
  Operating Segment Data:                      
    Second Quarter                
  Net sales: 2023
   2022
                
  PCB $ 536,531     $ 609,429                  
  RF&S Components   9,978       16,121                  
  Total net sales $ 546,509     $ 625,550                  
                         
  Operating segment income:                      
  PCB $ 58,479     $ 91,908                  
  RF&S Components   3,202       6,678                  
  Corporate & Other   (33,998 )     (51,726 )                
  Total operating segment income   27,683       46,860                  
  Amortization of definite-lived intangibles   (6,275 )     (9,658 )                
  Total operating income   21,408       37,202                  
  Total other expense   (7,998 )     (3,073 )                
  Income before income taxes $ 13,410     $ 34,129                  
                                 


                                 
RECONCILIATIONS1  Second Quarter   First Two Quarters
    2023   2022   2023   2022
                 
  Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation2:              
  GAAP gross profit $ 98,507     $ 117,073     $ 184,630     $ 207,996  
  Add back item:              
  Amortization of definite-lived intangibles   2,423       1,383       8,231       2,767  
  Accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures   1,416       105       2,649       105  
  Stock-based compensation   1,497       1,172       3,159       2,448  
  Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge   867       5,210       (1,261 )     3,807  
  Purchase accounting related inventory markup   164       -       327       -  
  Non-GAAP gross profit $ 104,874     $ 124,943     $ 197,735     $ 217,123  
  Non-GAAP gross margin   19.2%       20.0%       18.1%       18.0%  
                 
  Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation3:              
  GAAP operating income $ 21,408     $ 37,202     $ 17,940     $ 63,070  
  Add back items:              
  Amortization of definite-lived intangibles   6,275       9,658       34,047       19,316  
  Accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures   1,373       105       2,649       105  
  Stock-based compensation   5,121       4,427       10,361       8,661  
  Gain on sale of assets   (42 )     -       (215 )     -  
  Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge   867       5,210       (1,261 )     3,807  
  Purchase accounting related inventory markup   164       -       327       -  
  Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges   10,924       11,012       15,592       12,150  
  Non-GAAP operating income $ 46,090     $ 67,614     $ 79,440     $ 107,109  
  Non-GAAP operating margin   8.4%       10.8%       7.3%       8.9%  
                 
  Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4:              
  GAAP net income $ 6,824     $ 27,792     $ 1,010     $ 45,038  
  Add back items:              
  Amortization of definite-lived intangibles   6,275       9,658       34,047       19,316  
  Accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures   1,373       105       2,649       105  
  Stock-based compensation   5,121       4,427       10,361       8,661  
  Non-cash interest expense   497       537       1,224       1,069  
  Gain on sale of assets   (42 )     -       (215 )     (827 )
  Change in fair value of warrant liabilities   -       -       -       (99 )
  Loss on extinguishment of debt   1,154       -       1,154       -  
  Loss (gain) on sale of subsidiary   69       -       (1,270 )     -  
  Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge   867       5,210       (1,261 )     3,807  
  Purchase accounting related inventory markup   164       -       327       -  
  Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges   10,924       11,012       15,592       12,150  
  Income taxes5   (182 )     (3,424 )     (11,926 )     (8,650 )
  Non-GAAP net income $ 33,044     $ 55,317     $ 51,692     $ 80,570  
  Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.32     $ 0.54     $ 0.49     $ 0.78  
                 
  Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation6:              
  GAAP net income $ 6,824     $ 27,792     $ 1,010     $ 45,038  
  Add back items:              
  Income tax provision (benefit)   6,586       6,337       (1,338 )     5,568  
  Interest expense   11,843       10,711       24,650       22,072  
  Amortization of definite-lived intangibles   6,275       9,658       34,047       19,316  
  Depreciation expense   24,937       21,789       50,190       43,289  
  Stock-based compensation   5,121       4,427       10,361       8,661  
  Gain on sale of assets   (42 )     -       (215 )     (827 )
  Change in fair value of warrant liabilities   -       -       -       (99 )
  Loss on extinguishment of debt   1,154       -       1,154       -  
  Loss (gain) on sale of subsidiary   69       -       (1,270 )     -  
  Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge   867       5,210       (1,261 )     3,807  
  Purchase accounting related inventory markup   164       -       327       -  
  Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges   10,924       11,012       15,592       12,150  
  Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,722     $ 96,936     $ 133,247     $ 158,975  
  Adjusted EBITDA margin   13.7%       15.5%       12.2%       13.2%  
                 
  Free cash flow reconciliation:              
  Operating cash flow $ 25,884     $ 79,317     $ 80,962     $ 115,308  
  Capital expenditures, net   (49,417 )     (26,394 )     (80,124 )     (49,814 )
  Free cash flow $ (23,533 )   $ 52,923     $ 838     $ 65,494  
                 


This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations.  
 
                         
Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, and purchase accounting related inventory markup.  
 
                         
Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges.  
 
                         
This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss (gain) on sale of subsidiary, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations.  
 
 
 
 
                         
Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.  
                         
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income taxes, interest expense, amortization of intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss (gain) on sale of subsidiary, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.  
 
 
 
 
 
 

Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Sameer.desai@ttmtech.com
714-327-3050


