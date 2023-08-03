Food Safety Testing Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Trends and Landscape Outlook By 2031

Food Safety Testing Market

Wide range of Food safety testing method and equipment are expected to boost the market growth in the foreseeable future.

The growing population, rise in incidence of food frauds, the growing economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Food Safety Testing Market size was valued at $18.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $37.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2031. Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds namely, sale of food that is unfit and another fraud includes potentially harmful foods with deliberate mis-description of ingredients or composition.

The growing population, rise in disposable income of consumers, rise in incidence of food frauds, the growing economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition, and enhanced food safety testing drive the food safety testing market growth. However, a lack of necessary infrastructure for food safety control in the developing or poor nations, and a lack of communication between players in food safety testing market and their clients hinders the global market growth.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

By region, North America held the largest share in 2021 i.e., $6,830.4 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $13,339.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, as the U.S. dominates the regional market for food safety testing due to the country's high demand for food safety equipment. By offering specific product lines and higher-quality workmanship along with cutting-edge marketing and manufacturing techniques, the manufacturers of food safety testing equipment are expected to attempt to recapture the North American market. The increase in disposable income in Canada is expected to cause the demand for food safety testing in the area to grow. In the U.S. each year, foodborne infections are thought to cause 9.4 million cases and 1351 fatalities, according to MDPI.

The Food safety testing industry is segmented on the basis of type, food-tested, technology, and region. By type, the market is categorized into pathogen, genetically modified organism (GMO), chemical and toxin and others. On the basis of food-tested, the food safety testing market is fragmented into meat & meat product, dairy & dairy product, cereals, grains, & pulses, processed food, and others. As per the technology, the market is divided into agar culturing, PCR-based assay, immunoassay-based and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia Argentina and the rest of LAMEA).

The food sample must undergo a number of tests, including those for food allergens, food chemicals, food contact tests, food contaminants, nutritional analysis & testing, GMOs, melamine contamination, microbiological tests, spiral plating for bacterial count, and others, to ensure that the food product is safe tends to be one of the food safety testing market trends to seek clients faith across the globe.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

