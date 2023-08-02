Global Smart Speakers Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smart speakers market research. As per TBRC’s smart speakers market forecast, the smart speakers market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.22 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.9% through the forecast period.

Regional manufacturers are being encouraged to produce innovative and advanced products with customer interest to accept and adopt emerging technology which is expected to drive the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest smart speakers market share. Major players in the market include Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Xiaomi, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Sonos. Inc., Harman International, Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Onkyo Corporation.

Smart Speakers Market Segments

1) By Intelligent Virtual Assistant: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana, Other Intelligent Virtual Assistants

2) By Application: Smart Home, Smart Office, Consumer, Other Applications

3) By End User: Personal, Commercial

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

These types of speakers (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled) are devices that are integrated with virtual assistant devices powered by artificial intelligence. The companies involved in the smart speakers’ market are engaged in designing, manufacturing, and producing artificial intelligence-assisted speakers which are activated using voice recognition systems.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Smart Speakers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Smart Speakers Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

