Call for trainees at the European Commission – deadline on 31 August

Registration is now open for five-month paid traineeships at the European Commission starting in March 2024.

The Blue Book trainees programme provides a chance to get practical experience thanks to a paid experience in EU Directorates, Institutions and agencies. You could be placed in Brussels, in Luxembourg or elsewhere across the European Union, where other EU agencies are located.

The call is open mostly for the EU citizens, but a limited number of places are also allocated to non-EU nationals.

You can apply if you are a university graduate of any discipline who does not have more than six weeks of experience working in an EU institution, body, agency or delegation, and have a very good knowledge of English, German or French.

The deadline for applications is 31 August 2023.

