Moldova: EU and UNDP launch call for projects to attract new investments in Cahul and Ungheni regions

The European Union is offering €1.5 million for initiatives that will contribute to the creation and modernisation of investment attraction infrastructure in the Cahul and Ungheni regions of Moldova. The grants are offered through the ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme, implemented by UNDP and UNICEF.

The purpose of the grants is to attract competitive companies at the local level, which depends on the availability of public infrastructure (access of entrepreneurs to water supply systems, sewage, electricity, natural gas, road network, etc.).

Local, regional and national public institutions or consortiums are eligible to participate in the call for projects, with a total value of €1.5 million. Each selected initiative may be awarded with financing ranging from €200,000 to €750,000.

Financial assistance will be allocated for the creation of industrial parks, technology and innovation centres, business incubators and accelerators, facilities for research and development, and for the modernisation of infrastructure for transport, logistics and specialised industries.

The conditions of the call for proposals and the guidelines with all the details on the file submission process may be found here

The deadline for submitting the files is 11 September.

The ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme (2019-2024) supports intelligent, inclusive and sustainable social-economic development in the regions of Cahul and Ungheni to ensure better standards of living for the citizens. The €23 million programme is funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). 

