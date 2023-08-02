Global Small Arms and Light Weapons Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Small Arms and Light Weapons Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Small Arms and Light Weapons Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the small arms and light weapons market research. As per TBRC’s small arms and light weapons market forecast, the small arms and light weapons market size is predicted to reach a value of $15.54 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.8% through the forecast period.

Increased defense spending is expected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest small arms and light weapons market share. Major players in the small arms and light weapons market leaders include Beretta S.p.A., FN Herstel, Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, SIG Sauer, Carl Walther GmbH., and GLOCK Ges m.b. H, Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, SAAB AB, Glock Ges. m.b.H., Browning Arms Company, Heckler and Koch, Sturm Ruger & Company.

Small Arms and Light Weapons Market Segmentation

1) By Type: Small Arms, Light Weapons

2) By Application: Military, Law Enforcement

3) By Caliber: 14.5mm, 12.7 mm, 9 mm, 7.62mm, 5.56mm

4) By End-Use Sector: Defense, Civil & Commercial

5) By Action: Semi-Automatic, Automatic6) By Firing Systems: Recoil-Operated, Gas-Operated, Manual

These types of arms and light weapons refer to light weapons that are used by two or more persons as a crew such as pistols, rifles, submachine guns, assault rifles, and light machine guns.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Small Arms and Light Weapons Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

