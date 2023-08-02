Enlivex Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication in Frontiers in Immunology of Clinical Data Details Resolution of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) from two Phase I/II Trials Evaluating Allocetra in Patients with COVID-19

Data published in Frontiers in Immunology show a robust safety profile and rapid resolution from ARDS and parallel resolution of inflammation markers and elevated cytokines/chemokines, as well as substantial improvements in mortality in 21 Allocetra-treated patients with COVID-19 vs. matched historical controls

Nes-Ziona, Israel, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of clinical and exploratory data from a Phase Ib and a Phase IIa clinical trial in Frontiers in Immunology. The paper, entitled “Apoptotic cells for treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19” describes a multicenter study that was published in collaboration with researchers at Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Barzilai Medical Center and Ziv Medical Center Israel.

Data presented in the paper was derived from 21 severe and critical COVID-19 patients treated with a single dose of AllocetraTM in addition to standard of care during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. 19 out of the 21 treated patients had mild-to-severe ARDS with their COVID-19. The Phase I/II clinical trials evaluated the safety profile of Allocetra treatment as well as recovery from ARDS, intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital length-of-stay inflammatory parameters and cytokine/chemokine profile. The mortality rate was compared to a matched control group hospitalized during the same period at Hadassah Medical Center.



“This study had excellent results, leading to early discharge from a hospital of 17 out of 19 patients with ARDS along with resolution of the cytokine storms observed in these patients. We believe that the current peer-reviewed publication provides an additional important external validation for AllocetraTM and its broadly applicable mechanism of action in treating ARDS that manifested due to viral infection complications such as severe and critical COVID-19,” said Prof. Dror Mevorach, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Enlivex and lead author of the publication.

“ARDS is a difficult disease indication with poor treatment options for patients. The global ARDS market size is estimated at approximately $1 billion, and is expected to reach more than $2 billion by 2030,” stated Oren Hershkovitz, CEO of Enlivex. “We believe AllocetraTM could potentially become a leading therapy for ARDS patients, and while Enlivex’s clinical development slate is currently full with multiple clinical trials ongoing and planned for 2024, we will be seeking out-licensing or partnering opportunities to potentially continue via a third party the clinical development of AllocetraTM for ARDS.”

Key data and conclusions from the paper include:

Allocetra-treated patients (17/19) exhibited rapid resolution from their ARDS.

Allocetra-treated patients (N=21) had a mortality rate of 0% with complete recovery of 19/21 patients at the end of the study’s 28-day follow-up period, compared to a mortality rate of 3.8%−8.9% for age- and gender-severe COVID-19-matched patients, and 39%−55% for critical patients.

Average duration of hospitalization post-administration of Allocetra TM for discharged patients was 5.6 days

for discharged patients was 5.6 days All patients had elevated pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines, chemokines, and additional immune modulators that steadily decreased following Allocetra TM treatment.

treatment. No serious related adverse events were reported with AllocetraTM treatment with an overall favorable safety profile.

ABOUT ALLOCETRA™

Allocetra™ is being developed as a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Diseases such as solid cancers, sepsis, and many others reprogram macrophages out of their homeostatic state. These non-homeostatic macrophages contribute significantly to the severity of the respective diseases. By restoring macrophage homeostasis, Allocetra™ has the potential to provide a novel immunotherapeutic mechanism of action for life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as "unmet medical needs", as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with leading therapeutic agents.

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing Allocetra™, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com.

