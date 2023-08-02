Academic Labs Debuts AI and Web3 Open Testing, Allies with NOVALeaf for Global Expansion

Singapore, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major stride towards reshaping the landscape of education, Academic Labs has recently rolled out open testing on its official website. The platform now invites users to embark on a test drive with their pre-configured account, offering a first-hand experience of its groundbreaking AI-driven learning environment.







Building upon this transformative stride, Academic Labs aims to revolutionize the traditional learning paradigms through the integration of Web3 and AI technologies. As stated by founder Terry Tan, the platform's mission is to address the current education system's inherent challenges and create a decentralized, community-driven ecosystem that makes learning more accessible, engaging, and effective.



At the heart of Academic Labs' innovation is the application of adaptive AI technology, transforming the traditional learning experience into a personalized journey. This platform, through its adaptive learning algorithms, customizes tasks and evaluations to align with each student's unique strengths and weaknesses. This breakthrough approach, which is designed to deepen understanding of complex concepts, is set to redefine the educational landscape by offering a more individualized and effective learning experience.







Another pivotal element of the platform is the integration of Web3 technology to ensure the ownership and traceability of educational resources. Leveraging the decentralized nature of blockchain, Academic Labs aims to provide a secure, transparent learning environment where content ownership is clearly established.



According to information provided by founder Terry Tan, the platform has plans to introduce its native governance token, ACAD, in December 2023. This token is designed to incentivize and reward users for their participation in the ecosystem, fostering a community-driven approach to education. Once implemented, content creators will have the potential to earn ACAD tokens and publisher Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) for creating and sharing high-quality educational resources. Similarly, learners could be rewarded with ACAD tokens and achievement NFTs as they progress in their learning journey.



However, the successful implementation of these features will depend on various factors, including the broader acceptance of blockchain technology, regulatory considerations, and the willingness of educators and learners to engage with a new type of learning platform.



If successful, Academic Labs' innovative approach could potentially set a new standard for online education platforms, fostering a more inclusive, engaging, and effective learning environment. As the world continues to navigate the digital age, such initiatives underscore the transformative potential of technologies like AI and blockchain in reshaping traditional industries and practices.

Academic Labs has recently attracted significant investments from two major sources: Kingston Kwek, linked to City Developments - Singapore's leading property conglomerate, and the Citystate Group, a diversified business conglomerate with interests in education, food and beverage, travel, and insurance sectors. This new capital infusion places Academic Labs on a trajectory for rapid expansion.



Leveraging this pivotal investment, the education platform has entered into an alliance with NOVALeaf Pvt Ltd, aiming to tap into the vast potential of the Indian market. This partnership represents a bold foray for Academic Labs, extending its reach beyond its Southeast Asian roots and underscoring its global ambitions.



The initiative underscores Academic Labs' commitment to transforming global education, fostering a more inclusive and diverse learning community. This move not only highlights the company's growth strategy but also reaffirms its mission to make a significant impact on education worldwide.

In conclusion, open testing provides learners with an immersive experience of the future of education, setting the stage for a dynamic and rewarding learning environment. The platform's commitment to community-driven education empowers users and bridges educational gaps, creating a vibrant ecosystem that encourages active learning and participation.





Academic Labs envisions a world where cutting-edge technologies, AI, and blockchain revolutionize education, making it more accessible, engaging, and lucrative for learners worldwide. With its innovative approach and dedication to continuous improvement, the platform sets out on a journey that promises to redefine the way we learn and interact with knowledge.



As Academic Labs continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in education, open testing serves as a glimpse into the platform's transformative potential. The journey is just beginning, and the future of learning has never looked more promising. Stay tuned for more updates as Academic Labs charts its path to shaping the future of education on a global scale.



Terry Tan: https://www.linkedin.com/in/terry-tan-mba-4728125/



