TozziniFreire increases its share in the Brazilian transactions market

In a challenging first half of the year, the law firm accounted for 4% of the total transactions in the market.

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TozziniFreire Advogados increased its share in the transactional market in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. According to data from the Transactional Track Record (TTR), the firm reported 37 transactions, against 35 in the same period of 2022. Despite the challenging year, which had a 31% drop in the total volume of transactions in the first half of the year, the law firm saw its share increase, reaching 4% of the total transactions reported by the platform.

For João Busin, one of the leaders of TozziniFreire's M&A practice, this growth is associated with the work of a multidisciplinary team in charge of conducting large transactions. According to him, “the ability to provide legal services of excellence in several segments of the market, in an integrated way, positions us before our clients as true business partners.”

Large transactions that stand out are in the areas of information technology, financial services, industry, as well as energy and infrastructure, which together represent 75% of the transactions and more than three billion reais in market value.

With a strong international strategy, 54% of the transactions on which our law firm worked in the first half of the year are cross-border and involved countries in Europe and North America, for instance. This is the case of the global transaction for the acquisition of LeasePlan by ALD Automotive for EUR 4.8 billion, the sale of PerkinElmer's analytics, food, and corporate services businesses to New Mountain Capital (USD 2 billion), and the associative M&A in the amount of BRL 1.2 billion for the sale of 50% of company Neoenergia Transmissora 15 SPE S.A., which will serve as an investment platform between Neoenergia and the GIC Group.

For CEO Fernando Serec, it is too early to define how the rest of the year will be, but the first half of 2023 was promising, with very positive indicators. “Large M&A transactions have been in our DNA since our inception in the 1970s. Increasingly dedicated to the growth of our corporate area, we now have a team of 21 partners distributed in four units. TozziniFreire is living its best moment, combining the best of all worlds: the maturity of almost 50 years of history, tradition, and experience, with innovative and modern management principles, having a clear look into the future.”

