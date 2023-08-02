Sunrun and PG&E Expand Collaboration on Distributed Power Plant to Share Critical Solar Energy with California’s Grid

First-of-its-kind program increases enrollment to 8,500 customers as California braces for high temperatures and growing energy demand during evening hours

SAN FRANCISCO and OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun customers in California have begun to share the excess solar energy they are generating on their rooftops with their neighbors - increasing grid resiliency during critical months of peak energy consumption.



Through an exclusive partnership with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation's leading residential solar, battery storage, and solar energy-as-a-service provider, quickly reached maximum enrollment and energy capacity goals of 7,500 new and existing residential solar-plus-storage systems and 30 megawatts in the Energy Efficiency Summer Reliability Program, also known as Peak Power Rewards .

Due to very strong interest, the program quickly expanded to 8,500 customers and 34 megawatts, respectively.

The program provides meaningful and flexible energy to support the grid, every evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the months of August through October, when high temperatures challenge California’s grid to meet peak energy demand. California is among the top five states with the most hours of power disruption, making this program vital to overall grid health.

“As we make significant progress in fortifying the grid and fostering partnerships with energy providers like PG&E, home storage networked into distributed power plants emerge as invaluable assets,” said Mary Powell, CEO of Sunrun. “This program extension plays a unique and positive role in enhancing our state's electric grid, reinforcing our commitment to empowering customers and communities with greater energy resilience and energy security to consumers, in a time where outages have become increasingly more common.”

“Working together with partners like Sunrun is a win-win-win for our customers, the electric grid and California as a whole. Every day, we’re looking at new and better ways to deliver for our hometowns while ensuring safety and reliability for our customers,” said Patti Poppe, CEO of PG&E Corporation.

“I'm happy to participate in Sunrun and PG&E's Peak Power Rewards program. I'm glad that my battery provides clean energy to the grid while also protecting my family during blackouts,” said Dan Exelby, a Sunrun an PG&E customer in Santa Rosa. “I think it is great that my battery is supporting the grid and promoting energy sustainability for California.”

Eligibility for Peak Power Rewards requires Sunrun solar and battery customers in single-family homes to have an interconnection agreement with PG&E and not be enrolled in other demand response programs. Customers will receive an upfront payment of $750 and a free smart thermostat for participating.

Visit sunrun.com/peak-power-rewards for more information.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solutions bring families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com .

About PG&E

PG&E, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news .

Media Contacts

Wyatt Semanek

Director, Corporate Communications

press@sunrun.com