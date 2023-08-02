BrainHQ selected for NIH-funded Study for Long Covid Cognitive Issues

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As announced by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), BrainHQ is being incorporated into phase 2 clinical trials addressing persistent cognitive issues associated with long Covid. BrainHQ is an online brain exercise program, developed and marketed by Posit Science, and has been shown in hundreds of peer-reviewed studies to improve cognitive function and brain health.



“We have been working with the lead researchers on this study for many months now,” said Dr. Dr. Henry Mahncke, CEO of Posit Science. “We are honored to have been selected to participate in this important research, which extends our work in helping all sorts of people improve their cognitive function, even in situations where brain fog has persisted for months or years.”

The study, called RECOVER-NEURO, is part of the broader NIH Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative, which is a $1.15 billion effort to understand, treat and prevent long COVID. RECOVER-NEURO will examine interventions for cognitive dysfunction related to long COVID, including brain fog, memory problems, and difficulty with attention, thinking clearly, and problem solving. Interventions under this protocol include BrainHQ as well as PASC-Cognitive Recovery, a web-based goal management training program, developed by Mount Sinai Health System, to improve executive function; and a device used for home-based transcranial direct current stimulation, developed by Soterix Medical, to help brain activity and blood flow. Trial sites are currently being activated.

BrainHQ has been shown in prior studies to improve cognition in healthy adults, and has shown promise in a variety of clinical conditions, including many conditions associated with “brain fog” or cognitive impairments, such as Cancer-Induced Cognitive Decline (sometimes called “chemobrain”), Chronic Heart Failure (sometimes called “cardiobrain”), HIV-Associated Neurological Decline (sometimes called “HAND”), Traumatic Brain Injuries (including from blasts and concussions), and Mild Cognitive Impairment (sometimes called “pre-dementia”).

More information about RECOVER-NEURO can be found at: https://trials.recovercovid.org.

BrainHQ has shown benefits in hundreds of studies. Such benefits include gains in cognition (attention, processing speed, memory, decision-making), in quality of life (depression, confidence and control, health-related quality of life) and in real-world activities (health outcomes, balance, driving, hearing). BrainHQ is offered, without charge, by leading national and 5-star Medicare Advantage plans and by leading medical centers, clinics, and communities. Consumers can try a BrainHQ exercise for free daily at https://www.brainhq.com.

Contact: media@brainhq.com