Lavoro to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference on August 9, 2023

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavoro (Nasdaq: LVRO), the first U.S.-listed pure-play agricultural inputs distributor in Latin America, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA, on August 9, 2023.



This is Lavoro’s first participation at the event. Ruy Cunha, Chief Executive Officer, will host a presentation on Wednesday, August 9, at 10:30 am ET. Mr. Cunha will discuss Lavoro’s role in helping provide greater access to breakthrough technology and boost farmer productivity, including Lavoro’s proprietary products which aid in lowering costs for farmers while increasing yields with less water, land and carbon footprint. Additionally, members of the management team will also meet with investors throughout the day.

Event: Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

Date: August 9, 2023 at 10:30 am ET

A webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website in the “Events” section at https://ir.lavoroagro.com

About Lavoro

Lavoro is Brazil's largest agricultural inputs retailer and a leading producer of agriculture biological products. Lavoro’s shares and warrants are listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the tickers "LVRO" and "LVROW." Through its comprehensive portfolio of products and services, the company empowers small and medium-size farmers to adopt the latest emerging agricultural technologies and enhance their productivity. Since its founding in 2017, Lavoro has broadened its reach across Latin America, serving 72,000 customers in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay, via its team of over 1,000 technical sales representatives (RTVs), its network of over 210 retail locations, and its digital marketplace and solutions. Lavoro’s RTVs are local trusted advisors to farmers, regularly meeting them to provide agronomic recommendations throughout the crop cycle to drive optimized outcomes. Learn more about Lavoro at ir.lavoroagro.com.

