Comedian JP Sears Launches New Weekly Show On Rumble

Rumble expands its fast-growing lineup of top comedians in entertainment with a new show from JP Sears.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform ( NASDAQ: RUM ), announced today that JP Sears, the popular comedian, will bring his hilarious and irreverent take on politics and pop culture to Rumble with a new weekly show 'Lies You Can Trust,' starting Tuesday, August 8th. Bolstering a growing lineup of comedy and culture content on the platform, the comedian's new Rumble show is expected to expand his significant fan base, which includes nearly 3 million YouTube subscribers on his “AwakenWithJP” channel.

“Rumble has been leading the charge in bringing free speech back to the internet so creators can be empowered to have a voice once again and so viewers can watch what they’d like without censorship interference. That's why I am honored to be partnering with Rumble, making it the home for my new livestream show, Lies You Can Trust," said JP Sears.

“Over the past few months, we're seeing more and more top comedians and creators like JiDion, Kai N' Speed, and now JP Sears succeeding on the platform," said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “A testament to our commitment to supporting free speech, the top internet icons are now on Rumble because it's one of the few places where creators are free to express themselves without censorship," he added.

You can subscribe to JP Sears’ Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/c/AwakenWithJP .

ABOUT JP SEARS

A comedian and freedom fighter, JP Sears stands for free speech and fun, a sentiment echoed in his popular “AwakenWithJP” videos, where he parodies the wellness industrial complex and wokeness culture.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com .