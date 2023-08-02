Submit Release
PDS Biotech to Present at BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary T cell activating platforms, today announced that Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023 being held August 7-8, 2023. Details for the event are as follows:

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023
Presentation Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Event: Fireside chat
Time: 11:30 AM EDT

For more information about the conference or to schedule one-on-one meetings, please contact your BTIG representative directly.

About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on our proprietary Versamune®, Versamune® plus PDS0301, and Infectimune® T cell-activating platforms. We believe our targeted immunotherapies have the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy approaches through the activation of the right type, quantity and potency of T cells. To date, our lead Versamune® clinical candidate, PDS0101, has demonstrated the ability to reduce and shrink tumors and stabilize disease in combination with approved and investigational therapeutics in patients with a broad range of HPV16-associated cancers in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials and will be advancing into a Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with KEYTRUDA® for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancer in 2023. Our Infectimune® based vaccines have also demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T cell responses, including long-lasting memory T cell responses in pre-clinical studies to date. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

Investor Relations:
Deanne Randolph
PDS Biotech
Phone: +1 (908) 517-3613
Email: drandolph@pdsbiotech.com

Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838
Email: pdsb@cg.capital

Media Contacts:
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Dave Schemelia
Phone: +1 (609) 468-9325
dschemelia@tiberend.com

Eric Reiss
Phone: +1 (802) 249-1136
ereiss@tiberend.com


Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


