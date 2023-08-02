ProPhase Labs to Host Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

GARDEN CITY, NY, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a next generation biotech, genomics, therapeutics and diagnostics company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and provide a business update. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.



ProPhase Labs’ CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ted Karkus, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, 8:00 a.m. Pacific time





Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10181498/fa179afdde

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration. Pre-registration required fields of information include: name, phone, company, email.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in to the conference call by calling:

Toll free dial in number: 1-866-777-2509 International dial in number: 1-412-317-5413





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. Please ask to be joined into the ProPhase Labs, Inc. conference call. An operator will register your name, phone and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=jDDjp4Wp

and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours from when the call ends.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529 International replay number: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 2708163





About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics, therapeutics and diagnostics company. Our goal is to create a healthier world with bold action and the power of insight. We’re revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, while developing potential game changer diagnostics and therapeutics in the fight against cancer. This includes a potentially life-saving cancer test focused on early detection of esophageal cancer and potential breakthrough cancer therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action. Our world-class CLIA labs and cutting-edge diagnostic technology provide wellness solutions for healthcare providers and consumers. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs’ valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscore our multi-billion dollar potential.

For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

ProPhase Media Relations and Institutional Investor Contact:

ProPhase Labs, Inc.

267-880-1111

investorrelations@prophaselabs.com

ProPhase Retail Investor Relations Contact:

Renmark Financial Communications

John Boidman

514-939-3989

Jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com