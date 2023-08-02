Intermex Reports Second-Quarter Results

Company to Host Conference Call Today at 9 a.m. ET

MIAMI, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (“Intermex” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s leading omnichannel money transfer services, today reported continued solid growth during the second quarter of 2023.



Financial performance highlights for the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year are:

Revenues of $169.2 million, up 23.5%.

Net Income of $15.4 million, down 3.5%.

Diluted EPS of $0.42 per share, up 2.4%.

Adjusted Net Income of $18.4 million, up 0.6%.

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.50, up 6.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $30.9 million, up 11.7%.

“Intermex delivered another quarter of solid revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth, reflecting the strength and resilience of our core business,” said Bob Lisy, Chairman, President, and CEO of Intermex. “In addition to executing within the core business, we are successfully integrating La Nacional, enhancing the long-term profitability of the acquisition’s U.S. operations and positioning to scale up in Europe with i-Transfer.” Lisy added, “Our efficient omnichannel operating model and strong cash generation put us in a great position to grow within our core, scale our emerging products like card and digital, and have the balance sheet flexibility to grow through M&A.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results (all comparisons are to the Second Quarter 2022)

Total revenues for the Company were $169.2 million, up 23.5%. Contributing to the revenue growth is solid core growth in the underlying business and the inclusion of La Nacional in the U.S. and i-Transfer in Europe. This helped drive a 41.1% increase in unique, active customers to 4.2 million, who generated 15.1 million money transfer transactions, an increase of 26.7%. Also contributing to the record number of transactions was the 62.9% growth in digital transactions. Transaction growth resulted in $6.4 billion in principal transferred, a 19.5% increase. This principal translates to a 21.7% market share, up from 20.4% in the top 5 U.S. to Latin America remittance markets - Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic through May 2023.

Net income was $15.4 million, a decrease of 3.5%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.42, an increase of 2.4%. Net income and the growth in diluted EPS reflect the increased revenues, offset primarily by higher interest and depreciation expense, amortization of intangibles from recent acquisitions, and a higher effective tax rate. The diluted earnings per share reflect the positive benefits of our stock repurchases.

Adjusted net income increased 0.6% to $18.4 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.50, an increase of 6.4%, reflecting the items noted above in net income, adjusted for certain non-cash expenses, other charges, and tax adjustments that are detailed in the reconciliation tables below following the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, coupled with the positive benefits from the stock repurchases.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.7% to $30.9 million, driven by the business operating results discussed above along with the impact from the additional adjusting items to EBITDA shown in the reconciliation table below.

Year-to-Date Financial Results for 2023 (all comparisons are to the first six months of 2022)

Revenues increased by 25.0% to $314.5 million. Driving that growth was a 27.6% increase in net money transfer transactions. A 65.0% increase in digital transactions initiated also contributed to this growth. Principal amount sent increased 20.8% to $11.7 billion.

Net income was $27.2 million, a decrease of 1.6%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.73, an increase of 2.8%, attributable to the year-to-date effects of the same items noted above for the quarterly results.

Adjusted net income totaled $32.6 million, an increase of 3.0%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share totaled $0.88, an increase of 8.6%, attributable to the same items noted above for the quarterly results.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.7% to $55.0 million, attributable to the same items noted above for the quarterly results and the greater net effect of the adjusting items detailed in the reconciliation table below.

Adjusted and other non-GAAP measures discussed above and elsewhere in this press release are defined below under the heading, Non-GAAP Measures.

Other Items

The Company ended the second quarter of 2023 with $147.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of 72.4% compared to March 31, 2023. The cash and cash equivalents balance were impacted by a $116 million draw on the revolving credit facility to primarily pre-fund our payer network for expected weekend transaction volume. As a result of drawing on the credit facility, the total debt increased from $99.2 million to $193.3 million.

Net Free Cash Generated was $13.0 million, down 25.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Net free cash generated was reduced by $5.5 million in the quarter attributable to the close of the LAN Holdings acquisition which includes i-Transfer in April.

The Company repurchased approximately 416,000 shares of its common stock for $10.0 million during the second quarter of 2023 under its share repurchase program. The Company also repurchased 500,000 shares for $12.6 million through a privately-negotiated transaction.

2023 Guidance

The Company is reducing its previously issued full-year guidance and providing third-quarter guidance:

Full-year 2023:

Revenue of $644.9 million to $673.0 million.

Diluted EPS of $1.56 to $1.63.

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.87 to $1.94.

Adjusted EBITDA of $114.8 million to $119.8 million.

Third-quarter 2023:

Revenue of $165.7 million to $176.8 million.

Diluted EPS of $0.40 to $0.43.

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.49 to $0.52.

Adjusted EBITDA of $30.0 million to $32.0 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Net Free Cash Generated, each a Non-GAAP financial measure, are the primary metrics used by management to evaluate the financial performance of our business. We present these Non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they are frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe they help highlight trends in our operating results, because certain of such measures exclude, among other things, the effects of certain transactions that are outside the control of management, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as Net Income adjusted to add back certain charges and expenses, such as non-cash amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition transactions, non-cash compensation costs, and other items outlined in the reconciliation tables below, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not an indicator of ongoing future Company performance.

Adjusted Earnings per Share – Basic and Diluted is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted).

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net Income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income taxes, and adjusted to add back certain charges and expenses, such as non-cash compensation costs and other items outlined in the reconciliation table below, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not an indicator of ongoing future Company performance.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Revenues.

Net Free Cash Generated is defined as Net Income before provision for credit losses and depreciation and amortization adjusted to add back certain non-cash charges and expenses, such as non-cash compensation costs, and reduced by cash used in investing activities and servicing of our debt obligations.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Net Free Cash Generated are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income net income, net income margin or earnings per share as a measure of operating performance or cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily calculated the same way by different companies and should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliations of Net Income, the Company’s closest GAAP measure, to Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Free Cash Generated, as well as a reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are outlined in the tables below following the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. A quantitative reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying the amounts necessary under GAAP guidance for operating or other adjusted items including, without limitation, costs and expenses related to acquisitions and other transactions, share-based compensation, tax effects of certain adjustments and losses related to legal contingencies or disposal of assets. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

About International Money Express, Inc.

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, and Europe to more than 60 countries. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, and Europe; Company-operated stores; our mobile app; and the Company’s website. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations around the world. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com .

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, (in thousands of dollars) 2023 2022 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,372 $ 149,493 Accounts receivable, net 123,700 129,808 Prepaid wires, net 119,169 90,386 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,320 12,749 Total current assets 402,561 382,436 Property and equipment, net 28,670 28,160 Goodwill 53,487 49,774 Intangible assets, net 20,622 19,826 Other assets 34,461 31,876 Total assets $ 539,801 $ 512,072 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, net $ 6,069 $ 4,975 Accounts payable 21,658 25,686 Wire transfers and money orders payable, net 106,271 112,251 Accrued and other liabilities 41,959 41,855 Total current liabilities 175,957 184,767 Long-term liabilities: Debt, net 187,201 150,235 Lease liabilities, net 22,918 23,272 Deferred tax liability, net 2,900 3,892 Total long-term liabilities 213,019 177,399 Stockholders' equity: Total stockholders' equity 150,825 149,906 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 539,801 $ 512,072







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands of dollars, except for share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Wire transfer and money order fees, net $ 144,518 $ 117,622 $ 268,968 $ 215,621 Foreign exchange gain, net 22,382 18,195 41,550 33,868 Other income 2,250 1,118 3,996 2,111 Total revenues 169,150 136,935 314,514 251,600 Operating expenses: Service charges from agents and banks 110,996 92,066 207,113 169,060 Salaries and benefits 17,640 11,748 33,808 23,058 Other selling, general and administrative expenses 12,637 7,663 23,974 14,730 Depreciation and amortization 3,135 2,251 6,038 4,434 Total operating expenses 144,408 113,728 270,933 211,282 Operating income 24,742 23,207 43,581 40,318 Interest expense 2,651 1,112 4,842 2,064 Income before income taxes 22,091 22,095 38,739 38,254 Income tax provision 6,669 6,111 11,555 10,616 Net income $ 15,422 $ 15,984 $ 27,184 $ 27,638 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.75 $ 0.72 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.73 $ 0.71 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 36,001,670 38,257,156 36,239,997 38,309,295 Diluted 36,871,674 39,228,991 37,115,490 39,153,039







Reconciliation from Net income to Adjusted Net income Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands of dollars, except for per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 15,422 $ 15,984 $ 27,184 $ 27,638 Adjusted for: Share-based compensation (a) 2,245 1,665 3,943 2,933 Transaction costs (b) 275 216 399 216 Other charges and expenses (c) 492 317 1,021 458 Amortization of intangibles (d) 1,209 972 2,334 1,944 Income tax benefit related to adjustments (e) (1,274 ) (899 ) (2,296 ) (1,566 ) Adjusted net income $ 18,369 $ 18,255 $ 32,585 $ 31,623 Adjusted earnings per common share Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 0.90 $ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.47 $ 0.88 $ 0.81 (a) Represents shared-based compensation relating to equity awards granted to employees and independent directors of the Company. (b) Represents primarily financial advisory, professional and legal fees related to business acquisition transactions. (c) Represents primarily loss on disposal of fixed assets. (d) Represents the amortization of intangible assets that resulted from business acquisition transactions. (e) Represents the current and deferred tax impact of the taxable adjustments to Net Income using the Company’s blended federal and state tax rate for each period. Relevant tax-deductible adjustments include all adjustments to net income.





Reconciliation from GAAP Basic Earnings per Share to Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.75 $ 0.72 Adjusted for: Share-based compensation 0.06 0.04 0.11 0.08 Transaction costs 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Other charges and expenses 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.01 Amortization of intangibles 0.03 0.03 0.06 0.05 Income tax benefit related to adjustments (0.04 ) (0.02 ) (0.06 ) (0.04 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 0.90 $ 0.83 The table above may contain slight summation differences due to rounding







Reconciliation from GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.73 $ 0.71 Adjusted for: Share-based compensation 0.06 0.04 0.11 0.08 Transaction costs 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Other charges and expenses 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.01 Amortization of intangibles 0.03 0.02 0.06 0.05 Income tax benefit related to adjustments (0.03 ) (0.02 ) (0.06 ) (0.04 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.50 $ 0.47 $ 0.88 $ 0.81 The table above may contain slight summation differences due to rounding





Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 15,422 $ 15,984 $ 27,184 $ 27,638 Adjusted for: Interest expense 2,651 1,112 4,842 2,064 Income tax provision 6,669 6,111 11,555 10,616 Depreciation and amortization 3,135 2,251 6,038 4,434 EBITDA 27,877 25,458 49,619 44,752 Share-based compensation (a) 2,245 1,665 3,943 2,933 Transaction costs (b) 275 216 399 216 Other charges and expenses (c) 492 317 1,021 458 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,889 $ 27,656 $ 54,982 $ 48,359 (a) Represents share-based compensation relating to equity awards granted to employees and independent directors of the Company. (b) Represents primarily financial advisory, professional and legal fees related to business acquisition transactions. (c) Represents primarily loss on disposal of fixed assets.





Reconciliation from Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Income Margin 9.1 % 11.7 % 8.6 % 11.0 % Adjusted for: Interest expense 1.6 % 0.8 % 1.5 % 0.8 % Income tax provision 3.9 % 4.5 % 3.7 % 4.2 % Depreciation and amortization 1.9 % 1.6 % 1.9 % 1.8 % EBITDA 16.5 % 18.6 % 15.8 % 17.8 % Share-based compensation 1.3 % 1.2 % 1.3 % 1.2 % Transaction costs 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Other charges and expenses 0.3 % 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.3 % 20.2 % 17.5 % 19.2 %



