Cue Biopharma to Host Business Update Call and Webcast

BOSTON, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business and clinical update on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. Live and archived versions of the event can be accessed via the Company’s website.

The company will provide a clinical update from its ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating CUE-101, the company’s lead interleukin 2 (IL-2)-based biologic from the CUE-100 series, in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) for patients with recurrent/metastatic HPV+ head and neck cancer, as well as clinical progress from the Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation trial of the company’s second clinical drug asset, CUE-102, for the treatment of patients with Wilms’ Tumor 1 (WT1)-positive recurrent/metastatic cancers. Additional clinical, pipeline and business updates will also be addressed.

Webcast Details

Wednesday, August 9 at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Investors: 1-888-886-7786  
International: 1-416-764-8658  
Conference ID: 92073568  
Request a return call via the Call me™ link: https://emportal.ink/3KcjfmW  
  Participants can use the guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator or click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access. The link will be active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.  
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1626988&tp_key=38376b8c08


About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system as T cell engagers without the need for ex vivo manipulation or broad systemic immune modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

Investor Contact
Marie Campinell
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Cue Biopharma, Inc.
mcampinell@cuebio.com 

Media Contact
Maya Romanchuk
LifeSci Communications
mromanchuk@lifescicomms.com


