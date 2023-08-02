Faron to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

Management to present on Thursday, August 10 at 12:30-12:55 PM Eastern Time at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts

Presentation will highlight recent updated positive Phase I/II BEXMAB data of bexmarilimab in relapsed/refractory AML and MDS

TURKU, Finland and BOSTON, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies, today announces that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Markku Jalkanen, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Marie-Louise Fjällskog, will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 12:30-12:55 PM Eastern Time at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts, in Room Abigail Adams C.

The Company will discuss the most recent positive clinical data from the Company’s ongoing Phase I/II BEXMAB study, investigating bexmarilimab, Faron’s wholly owned immunotherapy asset, in combination with standard of care (SoC) in the aggressive hematological malignancies of r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The updated BEXMAB data support advancement to Phase II in H2 2023 focusing on SoC relapsed/refractory AML and MDS patients failing hypomethylating agents (HMA). The Company’s filing of its first Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA is planned for H1 2025.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be found here and in the Investor Relations section of Faron’s website at https://www.faron.com/investors/results-presentations. Following the completion of the event, a webcast replay of the fireside chat will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About BEXMAB

The BEXMAB study is a first-in-human, open-label Phase I/II clinical trial investigating bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in the aggressive hematological malignancies of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The primary objective is to determine the safety and tolerability of bexmarilimab in combination with SoC (azacitidine) treatment and to identify the recommended Phase II dose. Directly targeting Clever-1 could limit the replication capacity of cancer cells, increase antigen presentation, ignite an immune response, and allow current treatments to be more effective. Clever-1 is highly expressed in both AML and MDS and associated with therapy resistance, limited T cell activation and poor outcomes.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company’s lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through targeting myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.