Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market forecast, the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market size is predicted to reach a value of $29.55 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.4% through the forecast period.
The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) and sleep apnea contributed to the growth of the therapeutic respiratory devices and equipment market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market share. Major players in the market include Hamilton Medical AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Smiths Medica, Ge Healthcare, Philips Health Care, Chart Industries, Invacare Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Resmed.
Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Segments
1) By Product: Nebulizers, Humidifiers, Oxygen Concentrators, Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Ventilators, Capnographs, Gas Analyzers
2) By End-User: Homecare settings, Hospitals
3) By Technology: HEPA Filter, Electrostatic Filtration, Microsphere Separation, Hollow Fiber Filtration, Other Technologies
This type of devices and equipment (therapeutic) are used to treat patients with acute or chronic respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, asthma, sleep disorders, etc.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Trends And Strategies
4. Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
