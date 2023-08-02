LifeMD to Present at Sidoti’s Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

Submit Release
NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, announces that management will be participating in Sidoti’s Micro-Cap Virtual Conference taking place August 16-17, 2023. Management will be presenting a corporate overview on August 17 at 10:00am Eastern time and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of LifeMD’s website by clicking here. To register for the conference, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and investors are not required to be a Sidoti client.

About LifeMD
LifeMD is a direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

Media Contact
press@lifemd.com

Investor Contact
Marc Benathen, CFO
marc@lifemd.com


