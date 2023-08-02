Global Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers prenatal testing & newborn screening market analysis and every facet of the prenatal testing & newborn screening market research. As per TBRC’s prenatal testing & newborn screening market forecast, the prenatal testing & newborn screening market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.87 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.9% through the forecast period.
The high prevalence of genetic diseases in infants contributed to the prenatal testing and newborn screening market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest prenatal testing & newborn screening market share. Major prenatal testing & newborn screening market leaders include PerkinElmer, Progenity, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom), Natera, Invitae, Centogene, Cradle Genomics, Roche Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics.
Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market Segments
1) By Diagnostic Type: Non-Invasive, Invasive
2) By Technology: Screening Technology, Diagnostic Technology
3) By End user: Hospitals, Diagnostic centers
This type of testing and newborn screening tests are diagnostic tests to detect any possible birth defects that may be there in the baby. These are useful in determining the health of the baby.
