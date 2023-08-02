Planting Machines Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Planting Machines Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers planting machines market analysis and every facet of the planting machines market research. As per TBRC’s planting machines market forecast, the planting machines market size is predicted to reach a value of $68.82 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7% through the forecast period.
The workforce shortage in agriculture is expected to drive the demand of the planting machines market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest planting machines market share. Major players in the market include AGCO Corp., Bourgault Industries Ltd., Bucher Industries AG, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., ISEKI & Co. Ltd., Kubota Corp., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Planting Machines Market Segments
1) By Machinery: Seed Drill, Planters, Air Seeders, Other Machinery
2) By Design: Automatic, Mechanical
3) By Type: Planting Machinery, Fertilizing Machinery
These types of machines refer to any type of machinery, equipment and apparatus used for industrial activity.
