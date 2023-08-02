Việt Nam sends sympathy to China over flood losses

VIETNAM, August 2 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday sent a message of sympathy to Premier Li Qiang of China over the big losses of human lives and property caused by storm-triggered rains and floods in a number of Chinese localities, including Beijing, Tianjin cities and Hebei province.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Steering Committee for Việt Nam-China Bilateral Cooperation Trần Lưu Quang, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also conveyed their sympathies to Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China and Chairman of the China-Việt Nam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation. — VNS