PHILIPPINES, August 2 - Press Release

August 2, 2023 Villanueva leads turnover of P 50 M medical assistance funds to 10 QC hospitals Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva led the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the turnover of medical assistance funds from the Department of Health (DOH) to 10 government hospitals based in Quezon City at the Quezon City Hall on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Villanueva, who is celebrating his birthday today, said that one of his main priorities is to ensure that every Filipino is relieved of the financial burden brought about by high medical expenses. "Out-of-pocket health expenses remain to be the biggest burden for Filipinos," he said. According to the Philippine Institute of Development Studies (PIDS), only 40 percent of medical expenses are covered by the National Health Insurance Program of the government. Meanwhile, in 2021, Filipinos spend an average of P10,000 a year for medical-related expenses according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. "Our main priority is to make sure that every Filipino gets the service that they deserve, not only in our legislative achievements in the Senate but also through the government's social programs," Villanueva said. He thanked Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, DOH Metro Manila Center for Health and Development OIC Director Dr. Pretchell Tolentino and the Medical Directors of the 10 hospitals for their dedication to provide quality health care services to their constituents. The 10 QC-based government hospitals that received P5 million medical assistance funds each from the DOH through the initiative of Villanueva are East Avenue Medical Center, National Children's Hospital, Philippine Orthopedic Hospital, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Children's Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, Veterans Memorial Medical Center and Quezon City General Hospital. Villanueva namahagi ng P50-M medical assistance funds sa 10 QC hospitals Pinangunahan ni Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva ang paglagda ng Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) sa pamamahagi ng medical assistance funds mula sa Department of Health (DOH) para sa 10 ospital ng gobyerno sa seremonya na ginanap sa Quezon City Hall ngayong Miyerkules. Sinabi ni Villanueva, na nagdiriwang ng kanyang kaarawan ngayon, Agosto 2, 2023, na isa sa kanyang prayoridad ay matiyak na gumaan ang pasanin ng bawat Pilipino sa napakamahal na gastusing medikal. "Out-of-pocket health expenses remain to be the biggest burden for Filipinos," pahayag ni Villanueva. Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Development Studies (PIDS), 40 percent lang ng medical expenses ang sakop ng National Health Insurance Program ng pamahalaan. Samantala, noong 2021, umaabot sa P10,000 kada taon ang gastusin ng bawat Pilipino para sa medical-related expenses, ayon sa Philippine Statistics Authority. "Our main priority is to make sure that every Filipino gets the service that they deserve, not only in our legislative achievements in the Senate but also through the government's social programs," sabi ni Villanueva. Pinasalamatan din niya si Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, DOH Metro Manila Center for Health and Development OIC Director Dr. Pretchell Tolentino at ang Medical Directors ng 10 ospital sa kanilang dedikasyon na makapagbigay ng kalidad na health care services sa kanilang mga nasasakupan. Ang 10 QC-based government hospitals na nakatanggap ng tig-P5 milyong medical assistance funds mula sa DOH at sa pamamagitan ng inisyatibo ni Villanueva ay ang East Avenue Medical Center, National Children's Hospital, Philippine Orthopedic Hospital, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Children's Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, Veterans Memorial Medical Center at Quezon City General Hospital.