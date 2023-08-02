[SP ZUBIRI] Transcript | Senate Press Briefing

PHILIPPINES, August 2 - Press Release

August 2, 2023 TRANSCRIPT

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri

August 2, 2023 SP MIGZ: Full support po ako sa investigation ni Sen Joel Villanueva. Alam mo ang problema sa ating bansa kapag rainy season pagdating ng tag-ulan napakarami nating tubig, ang nangyayari imbes na mapupunta sa ating mga magsasaka ang tubig, nagiging stagnant water sa mga flood prone areas, nagbabaha po sa iba't-ibang siyudad at bayan ng ating bansa. Pagdating naman ng tag-init, wala naman tayong tubig, nagrarasyon naman tayo ng tubig. Siguro katulad nga ng binanggit ko kahapon kung kaya ng Amsterdam, na ibang bansa makontrol ang flooding sa kanilang lugar, with high-tech development and equipment kaya din siguro natin yan sa ating bansa, sa laki ng ginagastos ng DPWH sa flood control baka binubulsa lang yung pera na yan kaya siguro tulungan natin si Senator Joel, sa mga taga-Bulacan, taga-Pampanga, taga-Central Luzon at napakarami pang mga lugar na binabaha araw-araw pagdating ng tag-ulan. Gumawa na po tayo ng isang masterplan, isang pang-matagalang programa para mawala na ang salot na baha na yan. So at least matulungan natin ang ating mga kababayan. It may cost a lot but if there's a masterplan and if the plan will follow through, I think it will be best for the future generations of Filipinos na binabaha tuwing tag-ulan. Q: What happens after the adoption of Senate Resolution 718? SP MIGZ: Unang-una ako ay nagagalak at natutuwa na naipasa namin with bipartisan support ang PS Resolution 718. Kinombine namin ni Senator Risa Hontiveros at yours truly ang aming dalawang panukalang resolution and it is now Senate adopted Resolution No. 79. And ako ay natutuwa dahil lahat po kami ay nagkaisa, alam mo naman, may ibang may gustong mga istratehiya kung paano itulak and diplomasya at pagsecure ng ating West Philippine Sea pero iisa lamang ang layunin namin na maprotektahan namin, natin, ng ating bansa ang ating territorial waters kaya napakaganda nito, and I will read the title, "We strongly condemn the continued harassment of Filipino fishermen and the persistent incursion in the West Philippine Sea by the Chinese Coast Guard and militia vessels and urging our government, the Philippine government, to take appropriate action in asserting and securing Philippine sovereign rights over its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf and to call on China to stop its illegal activities in accordance with the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea and the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration." Ang kagandahan nito ay inilagay po namin sa ating panukala o itong adopted resolution na ituloy ng gobyerno and pakikipag-dayalogo sa China sa pagdating dito sa ating territorial waters, pero kung hindi po sila pumalag, kung hindi po sila nakinig, kung hindi po sila nag-aksyon, meron po kaming limang hakbang na pwede nilang gawin para sa ganun ay pwede nating itulak ito sa international fora. Number 1, ang sabi namin dito, kapag hindi na sila nakinig at ilang daang tinatawag nating diplomatic protest ay ifinile na natin sa kanila, wala pa ring silang imik, Number 1, bring international attention to China's harassment of Filipino fishermen in the Philippine EEZ so iaakyat natin ito sa international fora, it could be all discussion with ASEAN, APEC, lahat ng meetings po natin sa international community. Pangalawa, utilizing international fora to rally multilateral support in the enforcement of the Hague ruling, so tuwing magkakaroon po ng meeting sa ASEAN, sa APEC, G40 or whatever big summits na imbitado ang Pilipinas, hihingin po natin sa kanila ang kanilang tulong para sa ganun ay gumawa po ng isang code of conduct para hindi magkakaroon ng ganitong violations dito sa West Philippine Sea. We are also pushing for number 3, engaging like-minded countries or international organization to call on China to respect The Hague ruling and UNCLOS and of course number 4 yun po ang filing of resolution sa United Nations General Assembly and the fifth is all other strategies na pwedeng gamitin ng Department of Foreign Affairs which they deem appropriate and necessary. Ang mahalaga dito siguro, just to end this, ang mahalaga dito, napakarami nang sumusuporta sa atin. There are 16 countries in the EU, European Union, kausap ko po ang presidente nila noong isang araw, si President Ursula von der Leyen and she said that the EU is in all full support on the Philippines' arbitral ruling by the PCA on the Exclusive Economic Zone of our country. Ang sabi nga nya bilang taga-Europa nakita nila kung ano ang ginawa ng Russia sa Ukraine at pinasukan ng Russia ang Ukraine kaya galit na galit sila sa ganitong klaseng paggamit ng pwersa para pumasok sa isang lugar at angkinin ng isang bansa na hindi naman kanilang teritoryo, kaya sila po ay sumusuporta sa atin. Pati na po India na napakalapit sa Tsina meron po silang isang grupong samahan na tinatawag na BRICS, hindi rin po sila sumasangayon sa tinatawag na nine dash line ng Tsina na kinukuha nila at kinukupkop po nila ang buong South China Sea hanggang Brunei, hanggang Vietnam, lalong lalo na sa atin dito sa ating bansang Pilipinas. Sabi ko nga, mga kababayan, sino naman, who is, in his logical mind, sino naman ang may matinong pag iisip, sasabihin na itong mga lugar na ito ay kanila na 80 nautical miles lamang po sya sa Pilipinas, mainland Palawan. Ang kanilang teritoryo ay 600 nautical miles. Babanggitin kong muli, 600 nautical miles ang layo nila sa atin dito sa mga teritoryong inaangkin nila at gusto nilang kunin, so in any logical sense, hindi ito sa kanila. Ito po ay teritoryo ng ating bansa, ng Pilipinas, at dapat umalis na sila sa mga lugar na ito. But if they don't then we should take all actions necessary, diplomatically, in international for to stand our case and expose all these violations of our neighbor in the North. Q: What will it take para ang Pilipinas gawin ang limang solutions doon sa resolution? As of now we know that China is rejecting arbitral ruling at may Chinese vessels para rin sa West Philippine Sea. SP MIGZ: Ang problema po ang executive ang nagdidikta ng ating foreign policy. Tama sinabi ng ating mahal na Pangulo, foreign policy starts with him, the President. And of course the Foreign Affairs Department. So ito naman pong resolution ay sense of the Senate lamang. Ito po ang apela namin sa ating administrasyon, sa ating Pangulo, na dagdagan ang aksyon para malaman ng buong mundo kung anong violations ang ginagawa ng Tsina dito sa ating mga exclusive economic zone waters and the waters surrounding Palawan. And let me explain, itong Sabina shoals, two weeks ago, halos 200 ang Navy at Coast Guard at militia ships na nag-iikot sa Sabina Shoals, yan po ay mga 40 nautical miles lang sa Malampaya. Kung andito po ang Sabina Shoal, andito po ang Malampaya, andito po ang Palawan, palapit na po ng palapit sila. Kung hindi po natin ipaalam sa buong mundo na lalo na silang lumalapit dito sa ating bansa baka paggising natin andoon na sila sa Palawan. So that is the most important, we need to push back. In other words, we need to push back these lines kasi palapit na nang palapit sila, pumupunta na sila sa Benham Rise. Benham Rise, nasa kabilang ano yan, sa kabilang side ng Pilipinas, ng pwesto ng Pilipinas yan. That's in Pacific Ocean, so ang layo na nila nun. So we have to be careful, we have to be vigilant. Q: Sir was there a commitment given by Secretary Manalo that they will resort to going to UN GA? SP MIGZ: He said that is one of the options, that option is on the table. So nung nag-usap kami nung last Monday, pinag-usapan namin nung Lunes ang mga options ng DFA at ito na ang kinalabasan ng diskusyon na yun. We presented it to them, and Sec. Manalo did not object, sabi niya magaganda ang options na ito at pinaplano na po namin ang mga susunod nating hakbang and more, kaya nung sila po ang naglagay nitong number 5 to pursue other diplomatic modes. So meron po silang idaragdag na istratehiya na hindi ko lang mabanggit ngayon dahil ayaw po nating malaman ng kabilang bansa na plano ng ating gobyerno para mabulgar po natin itong iba't ibang violations na ginagawa ng Tsina araw-araw dito sa mga lugar na ito. Q: Will you speak personally with the President about this? SP MIGZ: We have a dinner tonight with the President. I arranged a dinner with all the senators tonight at ibabanggit natin ito sa ating mahal na Pangulo. But then again, I will respect the decision of the President. It's a balancing act kasi, may balancing act si Presidente. At one side he must be very firm but at the same time he must practice diplomacy kasi kailangan niya pong gawin yan para hindi naman madehado din ang negosyo at trade with China, so there's in a way, yes to have a good balancing act. Kaya sabi ko nga sa mga kasamahan, dapat ang Senado ang bad cop, dapat ang Senado ang nagsasabi na umalis kayo dito sa mga teritoryo na ito, China, and that will give the President more ammunition to tell the Chinese Government na, look, my Senate is pressuring me, you have to act or else we will have to act as a unified voice in the Philippines. So that's the reason for this resolution, lalong-lalo na nung nagswarm po sila sa Sabina Shoal dahil nakakatakot yan, napakalapit na po niyan sa mainland Palawan, napakalapit na po niyan sa Malampaya, we have to make sure that we do a push back. Q: Is the dinner set after nitong reso sa WPS or long before na nakaset na? SP MIGZ: Long before. Actually matagal na kasi si Presidente, nagtatanong na kelan kami magdidinner, magmimiting, and in fairness he invited all senators. You can ask Sen. Koko and Sen. Risa, they are also invited. When he asked me who to invite, I said all the senators so that way you can have a nice discussion dialogue dinner with the senators. Q: The minority is coming? SP MIGZ: Unfortunately, I don't think. Q: Doon sa dinner ipepresent ang resolution? SP MIGZ: Imemention lang namin kasi it's a casual dinner, ayaw ko naman maging working dinner. Pero may kopya na si Sec. Manalo and we will brief also President tonight on the sense of the Senate on this issue. Q: It's a private dinner? SP MIGZ: Official. Q: What time? SP MIGZ: Dinner time. Pag-adjourn ko yun na yun. Q: Exclusive for senators? SP MIGZ: Yes, it's a get-together with the President. Q: Can you give us a picture of what would it look like, halimbawa sa APEC may bitbit kayong flag? SP MIGZ: That's the call of the executive. Hindi naman ako invited sa APEC dahil that's executive function. That's the call of the executive if they want to reach out and raise the issue. Ang amin lang binibigyan lang namin sila ng options. And we are urging them and asking them to take this with the international fora kasi kung hindi natin ito ilalabas kung puro diplomatic protest lang, walang nakakaalam na may diplomatic protest ng ibang bansa. Hindi po alam ng ASEAN, hindi nila alam na araw-araw nagpafile tayo ng diplomatic protest, pero kung meron tayong international fora na ipinapakita natin ang ginagawa nila, nilaser tag tayo, hinaharang ang mga Coast Guard vessels natin, hinaharang ang supply ships papunta ng Ayungin Shoal para magpadala ng pagkain sa Marines na naka-station diyan, eh dapat malaman nila at siguro magagalit din sila at maawa naman po sila sa ating bansa because again the nine-dash line of China is a ludicrous proposal, it's illogical na kukunin nila, sasakupin nila ang buong -lahat ng boundary ng Pilipinas, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, yung Vietnam hanggang pataas sa kanila na napakalayo nila, they are 600 nautical miles from that area, maybe even farther, if you look at southern part of Palawan, maybe 700 nautical miles from mainland China which is Hainan Province yan ang isla sa ilalim ng Tsina, napakalayo po. Kung gagawin mo pa ngang hanggang mainland, Fujian, aabot pa ng 700 o 800 nautical miles sa layo. So ang gusto po natin itong mga lugar na ito hindi lamang inaangkin yan o sinasakop ng Pilipinas for exclusivity but also for freedom of navigation because we believe in UNCLOS. We follow the rule of law which means any ship from any country can freely navigate with this waters. Magpapaalam lang po sila. Hindi yung pagdating ng barko you have to get away from this place because it is China's exclusive zone. Pinapaalis ka. Hindi tayo dapat ganun sa mga lugar na ito, that's supposed to be free and open access lanes under the UNCLOS so that is also what we are trying to push and hopefully, and I know for a fact that many countries feel the same way. Whether it is the United States, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the ASEAN, even China even many European Countries, gusto po nilang itong mga area na ito ay freedom of navigation, na libre pong makadaan diyan na wala pong maghaharass sa kanila, wala pong mamumulis sa kanila, wala pong aatake sa kanila. Q: SP, yung reso na ito makakatulong yan sa sinasabi nyo? SP MIGZ: I believe so. It gives the government the ammunition to go to the different fora and say, let's work together to come up with a code of conduct and hopefully push back these militia forces, militia units and Coast Guard outside our very exclusive economic zone. Kapag sinabi mong very exclusive economic zone, that's within 100 nautical miles from the Philippine mainland, mas malayo pa nga ang Pagasa Island which is a municipality of Palawan, andiyan na sila sa gitna. Nasa gitna na po sila ng Pagasa Island, nasa gitna na po sila at andito ang Palawan. Nalampasan na nga nila ang Pagasa Island from intelligence sources, you can interview military and NICA about this. So if we don't do anything about it my dear friends, my kababayan, ang mangyayari diyan baka paggising natin sinakop na nila ang Palawan. Q: On Maritime zone bill SP MIGZ: Yes it was already forwarded to the Senate and we already came up with the subcommittee on maritime zones and admiralties. It will be headed by Sen. Tol Tolentino. Makakatulong po ito dahil by law na ipapasa natin dito sa ating bansa, magkakaroon po ng delineation itong mga lines so in other words, by law magkakaroon tayo ng metes and bounds itong area ng Pagasa, atin yan lahat ng nasa gitna ng Pagasa. Itong inaward sa atin ng UNCLOS at PCA, isasabatas na po natin ito. Itong panukalang ito at kapag ganun ay it will strengthen our position in all other international fora. Remember that China did the same thing, ginawa ng China yun. They passed a law that nine dash line is legally theirs. Can you imagine that? Eh ito nasa teritoryo natin ito, wala po tayong sinasakop na Malaysian territory, wala po tayong sinasakop na Vietnamese territory. This is only the Philippines' exclusive, very exclusive economic zone so we are very supportive of this and this is the priority of the Senate. Q: Yung budget kelan po ito maisasubmit sa Senate? SP MIGZ: I think within next week darating na po ang ating national budget and I'm sure Sen. Angara will already order the subcommittees to have hearings para magkaroon na ng subcommittee hearings as soon as possible. Q: Within the month? SP MIGZ: Within the month. August. Pinakamatagal na po September Q: Wala naman pong controversial sa GAA? SP MIGZ: So far wala naman, wala naman akong nakikitang controversial.