Silica Sand Market Size, Demand, Manufactures Outlook, Statics and Report Forecast 2023-2028 | IMARC Group

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Silica Sand Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What is silica sand?

Silica sand, also known as quartz sand, is an abundant, naturally occurring type of sand. It is distinguished by its high silicon dioxide (SiO2) content, which typically exceeds 95%. This material is chemically inert, hard, durable, and possesses a high melting point, features that make it essential for numerous industrial applications.

Silica sand is widely used in the glass industry for the production of different types of glass, such as container glass, flat glass, and glassware. It is also a critical ingredient in the manufacturing of industrial foundry molds due to its high thermal resistance. The construction industry uses silica sand in making concrete and mortar, and as a filler in paints and coatings. Its utility extends to other areas like water filtration, ceramics, and the oil and gas sector for hydraulic fracturing.

The high purity silica sand is also in demand in the electronics industry where it is used to make components like semiconductors, optical fibers, and solar panels. The broad range of applications for silica sand, spanning multiple industrial sectors, is a testament to its versatility and indispensability.

Market Size, CAGR and Forecast Value: 2023-2028

The global silica sand market size reached US$ 22.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2023-2028.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers:

The increasing demand for glass in various industries, including automotive, construction, and consumer goods, represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. The expansion of the construction industry worldwide, coupled with the rising urbanization trends, especially in developing economies, significantly fuels the demand for silica sand, thereby contributing to the market growth. The expanding electronics industry is also contributing to the market growth with its need for high purity silica sand. In addition to this, the rise in hydraulic fracturing activities in the oil and gas sector is propelling the market growth.

Other factors, such as the increasing industrialization and significant technological advancements, are creating a positive outlook for the market further across the globe.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by End-Use:

• Glass Industry

• Foundry

• Hydraulic Fracturing

• Filtration

• Abrasives

• Others

Regional Insights:

• China

• United States

• Italy

• Turkey

• Germany

• Australia

• Others

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Badger Mining Corporation

• Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material (Group) Co. Ltd.

• Covia Holdings LLC

• Euroquarz GmbH (Possehl Group)

• JFE Mineral & Alloy Company Ltd. (JFE Holdings Inc.)

• Manley Bros. of Indiana Inc.

• Mitsubishi Corporation

• PUM Group

• Quarzwerke GmbH

• Sibelco

• Tochu Corporation

• U. S. Silica

