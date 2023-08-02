Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pharmaceutical sterility testing market size is predicted to reach $2.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%.
The growth in the pharmaceutical sterility testing market is due to increase in the number of drug launches and rising investment in research and development (R&D). North America region is expected to hold the largest pharmaceutical sterility testing market share. Major players in the pharmaceutical sterility testing market include Pacific Biolabs, STRERIS Corporation, Boston Analytical, Gibraltar Laboratories, Sartorius AG, Solvias AG, SGS AG, Toxikon Inc.
Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Segments
• By Sample: Sterile Drugs, Medical Devices, Biologics, and Therapeutics
• By Product Type: Instruments, Kits and Reagents, Services
• By Type: In-House, Outsourcing
• By Test Type: Sterility Testing, Bioburden Testing, and Bacterial Endotoxin Testing
• By End- User: Compounding Pharmacies, Medical Devices Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies
• By Geography: The global pharmaceutical sterility testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Pharmaceutical sterility testing refers to a test that is intended to show if biological parenteral made for human use contain extraneous, viable contaminating microorganisms or not. All pharmaceutical items used on patients by medical professionals must be of the highest quality and extremely safe. Otherwise, it could harm the patients. Testing for sterility assures that the offered product is suitably sterile.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
