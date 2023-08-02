Ero Copper Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (“Ero” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report (the “Report”). This Report provides an update on the Company’s strategy, practices, performance and management approach to key environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) topics. The Report is available on the Sustainability section of Ero’s website (www.erocopper.com).



“Our 2022 Sustainability Report highlights the Company’s commitment to creating value for all stakeholders through responsible mining and corporate citizenship,” said David Strang, Ero’s Chief Executive Officer. “As the global decarbonization movement gains momentum and stakeholder interests converge, we firmly believe that upholding strong ESG principles and performance will translate into positive financial outcomes.

“We take immense pride in our position in the evolving copper supply landscape, where carbon-intensity of production is emerging as a defining factor. Consumers’ growing preference for low-carbon goods, as well as the implementation of government policies and cross-border carbon taxes aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, are driving this stratification. With approximately 85% of Brazil’s power sourced from renewable energy, we are proud to produce some of the lowest carbon-intensity copper globally and look forward to expanding our contributions to the green economy with the addition of the Tucumã Project.

“Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. At our Caraíba Operations, we have made notable progress in aligning with the Mining Association of Canada’s Towards Sustainable Mining standard. Additionally, we have made significant strides in (i) improving access to healthcare, (ii) providing support for the mental health of our workforce, (iii) enhancing the diversity of our workforce, and (iv) aligning with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

“At Ero, we understand that sustainable practices are not only an ethical responsibility but also a catalyst for long-term success. We are resolute in our dedication to maintaining high ESG standards as we pursue a more sustainable future for all.”

2022 ESG HIGHLIGHTS

Advanced the Company’s alignment with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, including completion of a transition risk scenario analysis

Advanced alignment of the Caraíba Operations with the Mining Association of Canada’s Towards Sustainable Mining standard, including the completion of a self- assessment

Advanced a $4.5 million investment in a local hospital clinic expansion project that will serve approximately 70,000 people near the Caraíba Operations

Provided in excess of 7.5 million cubic meters of water to the communities and farmers near the Caraíba Operations

Achieved a consolidated process water recycling rate of 91%

Hired an occupational psychologist to support behavioral safety across the Company’s operations

At the Caraíba Operations, awarded the Incredible Places to Work Award from Universo Online and the Fundação Instituto de Administração (“FIA”), honouring Brazilian companies with high employee satisfaction

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero is a high-margin, high-growth, low carbon-intensity copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company’s primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. (“MCSA”), 100% owner of the Company’s Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. (“NX Gold”) which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations and Tucumã Project, can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com), on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). The Company’s shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ERO”.

