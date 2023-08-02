AFCEA’s TechNet Augusta 2023 Taps EdgeTI to Present Digital Twins Data Mesh Solution

edgeCore COTS Solution Advances Decision Making to the Speed of Relevance

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI”) (TSXV: CTRL, OTCQB: UNFYF, FSE: Q5i) Chief Revenue Officer, Jacques Jarman, will present a Solution Review “Digital Twin, Driven by a Secure COTS Cross Departmental Data Mesh, Advance Decision Making to the Speed of Relevance” on August 15th at 5:10PM at the AFCEA TechNet Augusta 2023 Conference. In its tenth year, this year’s conference theme is “Enabling a Data-Centric Army.”



Today’s threats form and exercise at speeds never before seen. Military leaders need access to the right information at the speed of relevance. Unfortunately, the information stored in multiple systems is hard to access, and in some cases, unknown to decision-makers.

“In order to solve this issue, data must be democratized, discoverable, and made securely available at the velocity of action needed to win. Past attempts at large data warehouses and data lakes have taken too long to develop, often resulting in incomplete solutions that were over budget,” said Jacques Jarman, CRO for edgeTI.

With a comprehensive Data Mesh in place, decision makers are able to construct mission-specific Digital Twins of their mission environment, crossing departmental and application boundaries, to create a Common Operating Picture (COP) of the mission at hand. These COP’s can typically be constructed in advance and made operational in moments.

“Today's existential challenge is getting the right information, to the right people, at the right time, at the speed of relevance. There’s no shortage of data. In fact, there’s a vast swamp of data uncorrelated to the mission at hand. edgeTI’s proven Data Mesh platform transforms data swamps into a secure catalogue of Data-as-a-Product components that can be quickly combined into mission focused COPs to empower leaders to make informed decisions,“ concluded Mr. Jarman.

Recognized in the Digital Twins marketplace by Gartner, and an ABMS contract holder in support of the Air Force’s contribution to JADC2, the edgeTI Data Mesh platform, edgeCore, has been ATO’ed on NIPRNet, SIPRNet, JWICS, and DREN, and used in all branches of DOD over the past two decades.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™ that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Twitter: www.twitter.com/edge_suite

For further Information contact:

Nick Brigman

Phone: 888-771-3343

Email: ir@edgeti.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the edgeTI, including but not limited to, changes in U.S. Federal Budget, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the edgeTI will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the edgeTI's ability to operate, competition and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the edgeTI disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

