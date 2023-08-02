Indoor Farming Technology Market expected to reach US$38.932 billion by 2027
The global indoor farming technology market is anticipated to reach US$38.932 billion by 2027 from US$19.764 billion in 2020 with a CAGR of 10.17%.
Indoor farming is rapidly growing, transforming traditional agriculture by producing crops in controlled indoor conditions, optimizing resource efficiency, and minimizing environmental consequences.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Indoor Farming Technology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.17% between 2020 and 2027 to reach US$38.932 billion by 2027.
The prime factor driving the indoor farming technology market growth is the mitigating the impact of climate change on agriculture.
Indoor farming is a fast-growing industry that transforms traditional agriculture by producing crops in controlled indoor conditions. This technology optimises resource efficiency, decreases reliance on arable land, and minimises environmental consequences by utilising techniques such as hydroponics, aquaponics, and vertical farming. Indoor farming, with its capacity to grow crops year-round, regardless of weather conditions, provides a sustainable answer to meeting the world's rising food need. Its creative and efficient strategy is generating significant development and reshaping agriculture's future.
The indoor farming technology industry has grown significantly as a result of numerous important variables that have transformed agriculture and food production in the future. The growing desire for sustainable and locally sourced goods is one of the key causes. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the environmental effect of traditional agriculture, especially long-distance food delivery. According to Forbes, the world's population is predicted to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, necessitating a 70% increase in global food production over the following 30 years to feed everyone. Indoor farming is a more environmentally friendly option since it reduces carbon emissions connected with transportation and uses less resources. Limited arable land and urbanisation have also aided in the promotion of indoor farming. The availability of fertile land for conventional farming is decreasing as urban populations rise. Agriculture may thrive in metropolitan areas and other non-arable areas thanks to indoor farming, which brings fresh product closer to customers.
Climate change's influence on conventional agriculture has been a major source of worry. Extreme weather, lack of water, and shifting climatic patterns have all impacted traditional farming practises. Indoor farming provides a regulated atmosphere that protects crops from harsh weather and allows for constant output regardless of external circumstances. Another aspect driving progress in indoor farming technologies is year-round crop production and less seasonal limits. Indoor farmers may produce crops all year by managing parameters such as temperature, humidity, and light. This improves production efficiency and supply reliability. Furthermore, the indoor farming industry has seen an increase in organic and speciality crop production. The inclination of consumers towards organic and specialty products has led farmers to employ indoor growing technologies in order to suit these market needs. Additionally, governments and regulatory organisations have backed indoor farming ventures by providing incentives and subsidies to promote sustainable agriculture and food security. This assistance has stimulated investments in indoor farming technology and has expedited their expansion in many parts of the world.
The indoor farming technology market has been categorized based on growing systems, component, facility type, crop type, and geography. The market has been segmented based on component into hardware, software and services. Crop type is further classified into fruits & vegetables, herbs & microgreens, flowers & ornamentals, and others.
By region, North America was the market leader in indoor farming technologies. The United States has been at the forefront of indoor farming invention and acceptance in particular. Several factors contribute to the region's leadership, including a strong emphasis on sustainable agriculture, rising consumer demand for locally sourced and fresh produce, limited arable land in urban areas, and a favourable business environment for agricultural startups and technology firms. Furthermore, the availability of modern technology, favourable government legislation, and substantial expenditures in indoor farming research and development have all led to North America's market dominance.
As a part of the study, the key companies operating in the indoor farming technology market that have been covered include Aerofarms, Bright Farms Inc., Bowery Farming Inc., Freshbox Farms, Signify Holding, Argus Control Systems, Netafim, Logiqs, Richel Group, Vertical Farm Systems PTY Ltd., Cubicfarm Systems Corp., Square Roots, and Gotham Greens among other significant market players.
The market research report segments the indoor farming technology market on the following basis:
• By Growing Systems
o Hydroponics
o Aeroponics
o Aquaponics
o Soil-based
o Hybrid
• By Component
o Hardware
o Software
o Services
• By Facility type
o Glass or Poly Greenhouse
o Indoor Vertical Farm
o Container Farm
o Indoor DWC System
• By Crop type
o Fruits & vegetables
o Herbs & Microgreens
o Flowers & Ornamentals
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
