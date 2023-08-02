Raw Milk Market Is Booming Worldwide with Müller Group, Danone, Nestlé
The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as RAWFARM, LLC (United States), Gazegill (United Kingdom), Made By Cow (Australia), Raw Milk Company (United States), Beach Road Milk Co. (Australia), Jersey Girls Milk Co. (United States), Old Hall Farm (United Kingdom), A2 Corporation (New Zealand), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Arla Foods (Denmark), Müller Group (Germany), Dairy Farmers of Britain (United Kingdom), Danone (France), Nestlé (Switzerland)
Definition:
Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized, which is a process that involves heating the milk to a specific temperature for a certain period of time to kill harmful bacteria and pathogens. In many countries, including the United States, pasteurization is a standard practice in the dairy industry to ensure the safety of milk and dairy products. Raw milk, on the other hand, is consumed in its natural state, without undergoing this heat treatment.It's important to note that the decision to consume raw milk is a personal choice, but individuals should be well-informed about the potential risks and benefits and consider their own health status and any specific regulations in their region. If raw milk is legally available, consumers should exercise caution and follow recommended guidelines for safe handling and consumption.
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Raw Milk Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Raw Milk
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
