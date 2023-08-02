AppTech Welcomes Thomas DeRosa as Executive Director of Product & Project Management

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”) (NASDAQ: APCX), a leading specialty payments company, today announced the appointment of Thomas DeRosa as Executive Director of Product & Project Management.



With a wealth of experience spanning over three decades, Thomas stands out for his exceptional achievements in developing cutting-edge enterprise platforms across a diverse range of industries, including Travel, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Insurance, Fintech, and Payments.

Throughout his career as a technology developer and leader, he has led the creation of innovative solutions that directly impacted profitability, leveraging his extensive expertise in payment services and marketing monetization. His unwavering focus on profitability and revenue has resulted in the successful development of products and a management style tailored to achieving sustainable growth and financial success.

With an unparalleled track record of accomplishments, Thomas continues to inspire and lead with vision, ensuring his impact resonates throughout the industry and beyond. As an Executive Director, Thomas DeRosa will play a pivotal role in guiding the Company’s strategic direction, optimizing operational workflows, and propelling the organization to new heights of success.

President of AppTech, Virgil Llapitan commented, “We are excited to welcome Mr. DeRosa aboard, confident that his extensive knowledge, leadership prowess, and passion for excellence will make a significant impact on our organization's growth and prosperity.”

About AppTech Payments Corp

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”) and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our commerce experiences development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

