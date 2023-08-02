VIDEO: Gov. Lee Makes Third Nationwide Pitch to Join Tennessee Highway Patrol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released his third nationwide Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) recruitment video, inviting out-of-state law enforcement officers and Tennesseans to join the ranks. The renewed effort follows two successful law enforcement pitches in 2021 and 2022.

In the video, titled “Join the THP Family”, trooper cadets share why they chose to join the THP ranks.

“Law enforcement officers from across the country recognize that there’s no better place to work, live and raise a family than Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “Over the past two years, we’ve recruited a record number of troopers to Tennessee’s ranks, and we continue to welcome men and women nationwide to join the Tennessee Highway Patrol.”

Since Gov. Lee’s first pitch in 2021, 200 new troopers have joined the THP, including 28 officers from out of state. The THP has received a record 1,000 applications for its newest cadet class, which begins in November.

Tennesseans enjoy the lowest state and local tax burden per capita in the country. Additionally, the THP offers some of the most competitive benefits in the nation, including:



· Full benefits package

· A self-issued vehicle rather than a shared vehicle program

· Complimentary uniforms and equipment provided

· All training academy fees paid for by the department

In addition to THP recruitment efforts, the Lee administration has made proven crime prevention investments to strengthen public safety and directly support law enforcement across Tennessee, including:



· 200 additional Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers funded by the state

· The creation of a Violent Crime Intervention Fund for law enforcement agencies across the state to invest in evidence-based programming and resources, now totaling $150 million

· $60 million to support recruitment and retention bonuses for newly hired officers seeking to move to Tennessee

· Expanded training for new recruits and out-of-state transfers to get law enforcement officers on the job faster

Out-of-state law enforcement officers interested in joining the THP can learn more at www.JoinTHP.com.