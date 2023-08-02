Nutraceutical Ingredients Market: Steady Growth Projected to Reach $327.3 Billion by 2031

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

The growing popularity of probiotic dietary supplements among consumers has fueled the market's expansion for nutraceutical ingredients.

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Nutraceutical Ingredients industry generated $163.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $327.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Growing customer preference for natural food products, increase in popularity of probiotic dietary supplements, rising concerns of consumers about preventative healthcare and the effectiveness of these substances on their health, increase in consumer preference for functional foods, and surge in incidence of chronic diseases among the population propel the growth of the global nutraceutical ingredients market. However, high cost of production of nutraceutical ingredients hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the rise in investment in R&D to investigate novel applications for nutraceutical components and efforts made by governments throughout the world to promote the use of nutraceuticals present new opportunities for the market in future.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

The region that dominated the global nutraceutical ingredients market in 2021 was North America, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest nutraceutical ingredients market growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has experienced significant expansion over the past several years as a result of the participation of major pharmaceutical and food and beverage manufacturers. Thus, all these nutraceutical ingredients market trends are driving the market growth.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, 2021-2031 due to the increased participation of major pharmaceutical and food and beverage manufacturers in the production of nutraceutical ingredients in the region. However, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global nutraceutical ingredients market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period

By application, it is classified into dietary supplements, functional food & beverage, animal nutrition, others. The dietary supplements segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment is growing as a result of the numerous health advantages provided by dietary supplements, including improvements in the balance of the gut microflora, increased bulk and regularity of the intestines, increased calcium absorption and improvement in bone density, enhancement of immune function, reduction in the release of toxins that can cause fatty liver and other diseases, decreased risk of cardiovascular diseases, control of blood sugar, and potential reductions in risk of certain cancers.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

AMWAY CORPORATION

AOR International

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Danone

EID Parry India Ltd.

General Mills, Inc.

Herbalife Ltd.

Innophos Holdings Inc.

Matsun Nutrition

Mead Johnson

Nestle S.A.

Natrol Inc.

Royal DSM

Valensa International

The report analyzes these key players of the global nutraceutical ingredients market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

