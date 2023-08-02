Orthopedic Accessories Market Size, Share Report And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Orthopedic Accessories Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the orthopedic accessories market size is predicted to reach $3.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.2%.
The growth in the orthopedic accessories market is due to increase in the number of medical cases due to road and sports accidents. North America region is expected to hold the largest orthopedic accessories market share. Major players in the orthopedic accessories market include Stryker Corporation, Zimmer-Biomet Holding, DePuy Synthes, Smith and Nephew PLC.
Orthopedic Accessories Market Segments
• By Type: Bone Cement, Casting System, Removal System
• By Application: Hip, Knee, Spine
• By End User: Hospital, Orthopedic Clinic, Trauma Fixation Center
• By Geography: The global orthopedic accessories market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Orthopedic accessories refer to the products that are used to fix or remove implants from the body.
Read More On The Orthopedic Accessories Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-accessories-global-market-report
