Amarin Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

-- Company Reported Total Net Revenues of $80 Million in Second Quarter 2023; Total Net Revenues Included Net Product Revenues of $65 Million, $15 Million in License and Royalty Revenues, of Which $11 Million is Non-Cash --



-- Delivered Positive Cash Flow of $9 Million in the Quarter with a Cash Position of $313 Million --

-- Comprehensive Cost Reduction Plan Implemented in July with Expected Savings of $40 Million Over 12 Months--

-- Received Positive Recommendation from Spanish Drug Pricing Committee for National Reimbursement of VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) in Spain --

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and provided an update on company operations.

“I am honored to have joined Amarin and to lead the Company at this time,” said Patrick Holt, President & CEO of Amarin. Mr. Holt continued, “Amarin’s second quarter performance was marked by continued revenue generation in the U.S. and a cash positive quarter. While it is early in my tenure as President and CEO, it is clear to me the decisive and deliberate actions taken put us on the right path for the future. Those actions are now underway, and we are focused on managing our U.S. business to enhance profitability, redesigning our commercial infrastructure in Europe to better align with current and future commercial potential, and working to generate revenue from partnerships in key international markets. We believe these steps will place us on the right path to support continued efforts to bring VASCEPA/VAZKEPA to patients globally while enhancing value for shareholders.”

“We remain steadfast in our conviction on the depth and breadth of our clinical data for VASCEPA/VAZKEPA based on REDUCE-IT®, the definitive, large, long-term outcomes study of icosapent ethyl with gold standard cardiovascular clinical endpoints. Further, we remain committed to maximizing the value of VASCEPA/VAZKEPA and its impact for patients,” Holt concluded.

Europe

Amarin has early launches of VAZKEPA underway in several European countries, including the U.K. (England & Wales). In addition to these launch activities, the team in Europe is continuing to advance various Health Technology Assessment (HTA) processes and pricing & reimbursement discussions in all markets where Amarin has submitted market access dossiers. In July 2023, Amarin announced that the Spanish Drug Pricing Committee recommended the national reimbursement of VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) to reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) events in patients with high cardiovascular risk.

United States

U.S. product net revenue was $64.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decline of $17.7 million versus the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 22% sequentially. The Company maintains approximately 57% market share of IPE prescriptions despite generic competition as the U.S. commercial organization continues an efficient support of branded VASCEPA.

During the second quarter of 2023, Amarin maintained its existing access for VASCEPA in exclusive accounts, representing approximately 45% of all Commercial and Part D lives on a weighted average basis.

The U.S. business continues to support investments in Europe. Amarin continues to actively monitor key performance indicators in the U.S. market to support its strategy moving forward.

International

Amarin is in the process of filing regulatory submissions for approval in 20 additional countries to ensure that patients in these markets can benefit from VASCEPA/VAZKEPA. In the second quarter of 2023, Amarin secured regulatory approval for VASCEPA in China and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Amarin is continuing to explore additional partnership opportunities in key markets around the world.

Financial Update

Total net revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $80.2 million, compared to $94.4 million in the corresponding period of 2022, a decrease of 15%. Total net revenue in the quarter includes $65.2 million in net product revenue and approximately $15.0 million in licensing and royalty revenue.

Net product revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $65.2 million, compared to $93.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022, a decrease of 31%. This decrease was driven by generic competition resulting in lower volume, as well as increased net pricing pressure in the U.S., versus the second quarter of 2022. In Europe revenue was $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Amarin recognized licensing and royalty revenue of $15.0 million, which includes $11.1 million of non-cash payment related to previously received partnership milestones and receipt of a cash milestone payment received in the quarter related to the VHTG regulatory approval in China. The majority of the $11.1 million non-cash payment is the result of a change in accounting estimate arising from a change in the performance period to complete the performance obligations, which led to an acceleration of revenue recognition.

Cost of goods sold for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $37.5 million, compared to $50.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Amarin’s overall gross margin on net product revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 42%, compared with 46% for the corresponding period of 2022. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, Amarin amended a supplier agreement resulting in a charge of $14.3 million. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, Amarin also amended a supplier agreement resulting in a charge of $15.0 million and had a charge of $9.6 million related to unsellable inventory not related to product dating. Excluding the impact of these one-time items, gross margin was 64% and 72% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $51.0 million, compared to $86.9 million in the corresponding period of the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to the implementation of our previously announced cost reduction plan and commercial withdrawal from Germany.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023, were $5.6 million, compared to $9.4 million in the corresponding period of the prior year. This decrease was primarily driven by the implementation of our previously announced cost reduction plan.

Restructuring expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $10.0 million compared to $10.2 million in the corresponding period of the prior year. The charge in the current year is due to the implementation of the Organizational Restructuring Plan which was approved during the second quarter 2023 and announced on July 18, 2023, which resulted in a reduction of our entire U.S. sales field force, while maintaining our managed care and trade organization to support U.S. commercial efforts, as well as a reduction of approximately 30% of non-sales positions. The prior year charge was the result of the implementation of the Comprehensive Cost Reduction Plan announced on June 6, 2022, which primarily related to the reduction of our U.S. field force from approximately 300 sales representatives to approximately 75 sales representatives.

Under U.S. GAAP, Amarin reported a net loss of $17.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, or basic and diluted loss per share of $0.04. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Amarin reported a net loss of $70.0 million, or basic and diluted loss per share of $0.18. Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $8.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, or non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.02, compared with non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $35.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, or non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted loss per share of $0.09. As of June 30, 2023, Amarin reported aggregate cash and investments of $313 million.

2023 Financial Outlook

Amarin continues to make progress on reducing operating expenses and managing its cash position. The Company is now lowering operating expense guidance for the full year 2023 to the range of $240 million to $250 million from $270 million to $285 million, reflecting additional identified cost savings along with timing of reimbursements as well as savings from restructuring. With the recent cash preservation initiatives, Amarin reiterates its belief that current cash and investments and other assets are adequate to support continued operations, including European launch activities.

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Information

Included in this press release are non-GAAP adjusted financial information as defined by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP adjusted financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP adjusted financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in this press release after the condensed consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) was derived by taking GAAP net loss and adjusting it for non-cash stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expense and other one-time expenses. Management uses these non-GAAP adjusted financial measures for internal reporting and forecasting purposes, when publicly providing its business outlook, to evaluate the company’s performance and to evaluate and compensate the company’s executives. The company has provided these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to GAAP financial results because it believes that these non-GAAP adjusted financial measures provide investors with a better understanding of the company’s historical results from its core business operations.

While management believes that these non-GAAP adjusted financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying performance of the company’s business operations, investors are reminded to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, and management may utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future.

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk for patients worldwide. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (U.S. GAAP) Unaudited June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (in thousands) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 232,995 $ 217,666 Restricted cash 524 523 Short-term investments 79,919 91,695 Accounts receivable, net 122,730 130,990 Inventory 227,021 228,732 Prepaid and other current assets 43,306 19,492 Total current assets 706,495 689,098 Property, plant and equipment, net 179 874 Long-term investments 67 1,275 Long-term inventory 122,318 163,620 Operating lease right-of-use asset 8,978 9,074 Other long-term assets 1,604 458 Intangible asset, net 20,377 21,780 TOTAL ASSETS $ 860,018 $ 886,179 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 54,309 $ 64,602 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 214,598 192,678 Current deferred revenue 2,025 2,199 Total current liabilities 270,932 259,479 Long-Term Liabilities: Long-term deferred revenue 3,331 13,147 Long-term operating lease liability 9,472 10,015 Other long-term liabilities 7,155 8,205 Total liabilities 290,890 290,846 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 301,906 299,002 Additional paid-in capital 1,891,957 1,885,352 Treasury stock (63,464 ) (61,770 ) Accumulated deficit (1,561,271 ) (1,527,251 ) Total stockholders’ equity 569,128 595,333 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 860,018 $ 886,179

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (U.S. GAAP) Unaudited Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Product revenue, net $ 65,187 $ 93,796 $ 149,841 $ 187,782 Licensing and royalty revenue 14,980 644 16,301 1,288 Total revenue, net 80,167 94,440 166,142 189,070 Less: Cost of goods sold 23,199 35,810 48,993 58,049 Less: Cost of goods sold - restructuring inventory 14,300 15,000 26,554 15,000 Gross margin 42,668 43,630 90,595 116,021 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (1) 50,953 86,893 110,540 177,540 Research and development (1) 5,642 9,356 11,323 19,407 Restructuring 10,032 10,213 10,032 10,213 Total operating expenses 66,627 106,462 131,895 207,160 Operating loss (23,959 ) (62,832 ) (41,300 ) (91,139 ) Interest income, net 3,001 288 5,222 491 Other income (expense), net 3,043 (2,255 ) 3,667 (2,501 ) Loss from operations before taxes (17,915 ) (64,799 ) (32,411 ) (93,149 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 355 (5,157 ) (1,609 ) (8,370 ) Net loss $ (17,560 ) $ (69,956 ) $ (34,020 ) $ (101,519 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.26 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average shares: Basic 407,848 398,187 407,017 397,997 Diluted 407,848 398,187 407,017 397,997 (1) - Excluding non-cash stock-based compensation, selling, general and administrative expenses were $50,002 and $79,244 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and research and development expenses were $4,758 and $7,905, respectively, for the same periods.